All Fun and Games for Kaulig Racing and New Partner SciPlay

SciPlay Joins Kaulig Racing for Talladega Xfinity Series Event and Charlotte ROVAL in the NASCAR Cup Series

LEXINGTON, N.C. (September 24, 2021) – Kaulig Racing announced today the addition of SciPlay to its partner lineup for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season.

SciPlay, the leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms, will feature its Gold Fish Casino Slots game on AJ Allmendinger’s No. 16 Chevrolet during the Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

“We are proud to bring even more fun to our Gold Fish Casino Slots players by teaming up with AJ Allmendinger for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Talladega,” said Noga Halperin Sher, Global CMO at SciPlay. “Our players love excitement and fun, so it was only natural for this collaboration to happen.”

Following the Sparks 300, Allmendinger’s race-worn suit and helmet will be raffled off to players of Gold Fish Casino Slots.

“We are always on the lookout for original, new, and exciting ways to surprise our players,” continued Sher. “What could be better than the chance to win the official worn and autographed driver’s suit and helmet from A.J Allmendinger?”

SciPlay will also make their NCS debut at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, as Allmendinger will drive the No. 16 Jackpot Party Casino Camaro ZL1 1LE, another game featured on the platform’s casual, casino and bingo game lineup.

“We’re excited to be able to introduce SciPlay to the world of NASCAR!” Said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “We’re honored to be the ones to help get their feet wet in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. We are looking forward to this partnership and its potential.”

The No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Chevrolet will make its debut at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, October 2 for the Sparks 300. Then the following weekend the No. 16 Jackpot Party Casino Camaro ZL1 1LE will be introduced to the twists and turns of the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL in the Bank of America ROVAL 400.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and made the Championship 4 round for the first time in 2020. Kaulig Racing fields three, full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Jeb Burton, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team has made multiple starts in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) in 2021, including the Daytona 500 with Kaz Grala. In the team’s seventh-ever NCS start, AJ Allmendinger won at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.The team has acquired two charters for the 2022 season, with plans to begin full-time competition in the NCS. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About SciPlay

SciPlay is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms, providing highly entertaining free-to-play games that millions of people play every day for their authenticity, engagement and fun. SciPlay combines a data-driven approach and advanced game economy with high-quality content, to create a thrilling mobile gaming experience for millions of users across the globe. The company’s casino, casual and bingo games stay true to the authentic spirit of the biggest casino brands in the world, and bring users hours of fun and entertainment, alongside wonderful prizes and a strong players community. SciPlay, previously the Social division within the global gaming leader Scientific Games, became an independent company in 2019. Our portfolio includes the most engaging, interactive and smart mobile games in the market and constantly evolves based on user feedback and behavior.