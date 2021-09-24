SS GreenLight Racing | Joe Graf Jr. Las Vegas Motor Speedway September Event Preview

SS GreenLight Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | Alsco Uniforms 302

Fast Facts

No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr)

Primary Partner(s): Bucked Up Energy

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Joe Williams

Alsco Uniforms 302 Starting Position: 21st (Event Formula)

Driver Points Position: 30th | Owner Points Position: 36th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines (ECR)

Notes of Interest:

Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro this weekend. Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway is the ninth race of 2021 but is the 31st race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner.

Bucked Up is the everyman (or woman) energy drink. We don’t care about the color of your collar; whether blue or white, we all require energy to power our days. We want something that tastes like success, enhances mood and focus, and most of all delivers long-lasting energy.

New Bucked Up Energy Options Available: Bucked Up Energy offers 10 quenching options, but two of their popular flavors, Pink Lemonade and Mango Tango now include low-stim options.

Low-stim has the same innovative ingredients that make their OG formula so powerful for focus, mood, motivation and energy. Bucked Up made just one small change and they have been surprised by the resulting epicness.

Boasting a modest of 100mg of caffeine, Bucked Up Low-Stim delivers the same energy, focus, mood, motivation – while reducing the common side effects that come from too-much caffeine, jitters, sleeplessness and anxiety.

You Can Now Find Us Here: Last week, Bucked Up Energy announced that four of their delicious flavors are now available at Walmart!

The flavors of Blood Raz, Blue Raz, Mango Tango and Rocket Pop are now available for purchase from your local Walmart store.

“When you feel it, you just got Bucked Up!”

Races for Faces: Joe Graf Jr. announced in mid-August that for the second consecutive year, Graf will be virtually participating in myFace’s Races for Faces, an event to raise awareness for myFace, an organization that helps kids and families living with craniofacial differences.

While the virtual event was held this past Sunday, Sept. 19, donations to “Team Graf” will be accepted through Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

In Loving Memory: This weekend at Las Vegas and for the remainder of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Joe Graf Jr. and SS GreenLight Racing will carry the name of Bray Pemberton on the passenger side name rail of the team’s No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro.

Pemberton passed away on September 8, 2021, after a brief illness.

Pemberton was an instrumental figure in the everyday business and growth of Graf’s motorsports career.

He will be deeply missed by all.

Saving You Some Money: As fall as officially fallen, Joe Graf Jr.’s other marketing partner Z Grills still wants to help the NASCAR community save money – but also enjoy the perfect fall barbecue dinner.

In support of their recent partnership at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in July, Z Grills Racing (ZGrillsRacing.com) is offering a 10 percent discount off your TOTAL purchase, using the code NASCAR at checkout.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Starts: Joe Graf Jr. will make his fourth career start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Saturday afternoon’s race.

In his previous three efforts, Graf has delivered a track-best of 18th earned earlier this season in March’s Alsco Uniforms 300 after starting 26th.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Speedway Stats: At tracks classified as a speedway, Graf has made 29 starts throughout his career carrying an improved average finishing position of 24.0.

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | Food City 300 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol, Graf enjoyed a career-best run on a short track in his No. 07 KeepItSecure.net Chevrolet.

After starting 36th, Graf rocketed to inside the top-20 for a majority of the race and even took advantage of a green-white-checkered finish to climb from 19th to 17th.

The effort was a best for Graf in Thunder Valley and the best finish for Graf and his crew chief Joe Williams Jr.

Put Me In Coach: To strengthen his physique, Joe Graf Jr. began working with new trainer and former NASCAR Cup Series Josh Wise during the 2020 offseason.

In addition to Wise, Graf has also been working with former NASCAR driver and open-wheel driver Scott Speed on being more discipline behind the wheel of his No. 07 Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet Camaro.

Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 85 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month.

The current estimated value of his collection tops $90,000.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief.

He will crew chief his 59th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday afternoon and his third at the 1.5-mile speedway.

In his previous 58 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing. Veteran JJ Yeley will drive the No. 17 Parler Chevrolet Camaro on Saturday afternoon for his 11th start of the 2021 season.

Yeley is set to make his 346th career NASCAR Xfinity Series start and 22nd at Bristol Motor Speedway. His best Xfinity track finish occurred in the 2017 Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300, where he finished 11th after starting 30th for TriStar Motorsports.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafJr.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

For more on SS GreenLight Racing, please like them on Facebook (SS GreenLight Racing) and follow them on Twitter (@SSGLR0708) and visit their website at SSGreenLight.com.

Joe Graf Jr. Pre-Race Quotes:

On Las Vegas: “I am definitely looking forward to Las Vegas this weekend based on the way we ran there earlier this year and carrying the momentum from our solid run at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“I feel very confident that we can return to Las Vegas and equal or better our performance from March in our No. 08 Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet and really give us some momentum for next weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway.”

On Approaching Homestretch: “We have about two months left in the 2021 schedule. Our season has not gone the way we planned, but it has not been from a lack of effort, just a variety of circumstances – most beyond our control.

“I really look forward to the rest of the tracks on the schedule the rest of the year and we’re already focused on 2022 and cannot wait to announce those plans soon.”

Race Information:

The Alsco Uniforms 302 (201 laps | 302 miles) is the 27th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-car field will take the green flag on Sat., Sept. 25, 2021, shortly after 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET) with live coverage on the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

About SS Green Light Racing:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing led by team owner and former driver Bobby Dotter has been a mainstay in the sport fielding entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

SS GreenLight Racing will continue with a two-car program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021.