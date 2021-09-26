Ford Performance NASCAR: Las Vegas 2 (Cindric Finishes 4th to Pace Ford in Xfinity Playoff Opener)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series — Alsco Uniforms 302

Las Vegas Motor Speedway | Saturday, September 25, 2021

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

4th — Austin Cindric

17th — Ryan Sieg

33rd — Riley Herbst

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 Odyssey Battery Ford Mustang — IT WAS A TOUGH BATTLE WASN’T IT? “I think we maximized tonight. There were some things we were good at and things we need to get better at. It was a good points night. I am proud of the team and am looking forward to the next couple of weeks and trying to lock ourselves into the next round.”

IS IT GOOD NEWS THAT NOBODY LOCKED THEMSELVES INTO THE ROUND OF 8 WITH A WIN TONIGHT? “All I want is us to lock ourselves in. There are going to be eight other guys in the Round of 8. We have to keep pushing”

IT SEEMED LIKE A QUITE DAY FOR YOU IN TERMS OF GETTING THROUGH THE RACE CLEAN: “It is probably the quietest day I have had in the last month and a half. I guess there is something to be said for that. I would rather have it that way than the other way. It was a blue-collar day. I feel like I pushed in the wrong direction with the car after the sun went down with that long green flag run and it cost me a spot or two. Overall it was a solid day for our Odyssey Battery Ford Mustang. We have a good points advantage heading into Talladega but I have lost a lot more than 66 points in two weeks before.”

WHAT IS THE MINDSET GOING TO TALLADEGA? “Not get wrecked and try to win the race. Probably the same mindset that everybody else in the field has.”

IT SEEMS LIKE YOU WORK REALLY WELL WITH THE OTHER FORD GUYS AT TALLADEGA: “At the start of this year, between myself, Ryley (Herbst) and Ryan (Sieg) we really were trying to build up for this event next week. Trying to work together. We have meetings together and do a lot more than any cars would that aren’t teammates. But that is the mentality with Ford. When you are low in numbers, that loyalty has been built up through the year. I am proud of that and think we will be able to maximize as much as we can.”

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 South Point Ford Mustang — (Lap 31 Accident Quotes)

WHAT HAPPENED ON THE RESTART? “I think just kind of old tires and a slick track. Everybody kind of spun their tires a little bit. I know the 2 behind me got a better run than I did into Turn 1 so I tried to shade down and give him the room he deserved because he got to the restart box better than I did. I jumped to the outside and try to block a little bit and then gave it back to him. Four-wide, five-wide into Turn 1 doesn’t usually work out here at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. That is a real bummer. We fired off pretty loose but I thought we would get the South Point Ford Mustang better and have something to contend with. Now we will have to go to Talladega and who knows what will happen.”

HOW DO YOU LOOK FORWARD TO THAT RACE? “The only thing really to do is to go there and try to race. We have led every single plate track we have been to this year. We have led some laps, so I am confident in that area. This just sucks. All the support from South Point and Ford and Monster Energy coming back here, back home, to be wrecked out like that in Stage 1 really sucks.”