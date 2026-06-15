Wood Brothers Racing – Race Report: Pocono Raceway

Event: Great American Getaway 400

Location: Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026

Start: 20th

Finish: 33rd

A multi-car incident in the opening laps of Stage 2 proved costly for Josh Berry and the No. 21 Capgemini Ford Mustang Dark Horse team in Sunday’s Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.

Berry was credited with a 33rd-place finish after damage sustained in the Lap 47 accident left the No. 21 team battling an uphill challenge for the remainder of the afternoon.

After taking the green flag from 20th on the starting grid, Berry settled in around the top 20 early and crossed the finish line 21st at the conclusion of the opening 30-lap stage.

Early in Stage 2, Berry found himself in the middle of a three-wide battle with Shane van Gisbergen and Austin Hill. Contact between the cars sent Berry into the outside wall and triggered a chain-reaction incident involving several competitors. Although the Capgemini Ford avoided a trip to the garage, the contact caused suspension damage that hindered the team’s ability to compete for track position.

Berry remained on track and continued to battle through the adversity, finishing Stage 2 in the 27th position. During the caution period between stages, the Wood Brothers crew made repairs to the damaged No. 21 Ford, but the work required additional time on pit road and resulted in the team losing two laps.

Returning to the race in 34th place, Berry and the No. 21 team pressed forward through the final stage. Despite the damaged race car, the team continued to fight to the finish, ultimately gaining one position before the checkered flag.

With Pocono in the rearview mirror, Berry and the Wood Brothers now turn their attention to next weekend’s Anduril 250 Race the Base at Naval Base Coronado near San Diego, California. The historic event will mark the first NASCAR race held on an active U.S. military installation.