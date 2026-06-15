RFK Racing Pocono Executive Summary

RFK RACING

POCONO RACEWAY – EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Date: June 14, 2026

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Pocono Raceway (2.5 mile triangle-shaped superspeedway) – Long Pond, PA

Format: 400 miles / 160 laps with three stages. Stage 1: Ends at lap 30, Stage 2: Ends at lap 95, Stage 3: Ends at lap 160

RFK Racing RACE SUMMARY: Chris Buescher led the way for Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing Sunday afternoon in at Pocono Raceway. Following an impressive qualifying effort, Buescher kept the BuildSubmarines.com Ford at the front much of the day, turning in his eighth top 10 finish of the season. Ryan Preece and the 60 team parlayed strategy into a run that pushed the Trimble Ford into the top 15 during the race’s final laps. Fuel mileage though proved to be a factor, as Preece ran out of fuel less than a mile from the checkers, finishing 28th. Brad Keselowski also faced adversity, despite showing strength early. After charging from the rear of the field in the Castrol Ford, Keselowski was victimized by a crash ahead of him that he had no chance of avoiding, ending his day early with a 38th place finish.

DRIVER HIGHLIGHTS

Chris Buescher – No. 17 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Finish: 7th

Start: 6th

Laps Led: —

Stage Results: S1-5th, S2-18th

Headline takeaway: Buescher delivered another steady, competitive performance, collecting stage points and bringing home a solid seventh-place finish.

Buescher Quote: “Strategy goes into this race and everybody did a good job. The BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang was strong and we had some really fast laps in clean air. I know it’s everyone’s least favorite term but it matters so much here. I was a little surprised that the track didn’t widen out as much as it did last year, which gave us a much better opportunity to move forward. Good work. Proud of everybody and another step in the right direction.”

Ryan Preece – No. 60 Trimble Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Finish: 28th

Start: 35th

Laps Led: —

Stage Results: S1-28th, S2-13th

Headline takeaway: Preece overcame a rear-of-the-field starting spot and the 60 team put itself in position for a top-10 result before fuel mileage heartbreak struck on the final lap.

Preece Quote: “Man, just so frustrated. Early on we needed to make adjustments. After the first two pitstops we really dialed the Trimble Ford in and we were making progress. But like so many Pocono races, fuel mileage became a factor. We were super close on fuel but unfortunately we came up a little short there at the end.”

Brad Keselowski – No. 6 Castrol Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Finish: 38th

Start: 37th

Laps Led: —

Stage Results: S1-24th, S2-DNF

Headline takeaway: During qualifying debris was caught in the airbox requiring necessary changes before the race. By rule the changes required Keselowski to start at toward the rear. Keselowski was carving his way through the field before an unavoidable crash cut short a promising recovery effort.

Keselowski Quote: “I thought we had decent pace and just trying to bide our time. The race is gonna crack open and different strategies. And just, some guys run really stupid races and where they’re like 3-wide on lap five in a race where the strategy is going to shuffle the filed three more times and you’re just trying not to get caught up in their junk. I missed the first wave of their junk but not the second.”

Point Standings:

Buescher: 7th

Keselowski: 17th

Preece: 19th

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is June 21 at the San Diego Street Course ( Naval Base Coronado – San Diego, CA). The race begins at 4:00 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by Amazon Prime and the Motor Racing Network.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 39th season in 2026, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit https://www.rfkracing.com/ and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.