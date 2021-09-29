Chris Buescher – Talladega II Advance

Team: No. 17 Violet Defense Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: 500.08 miles, 188 laps, Stages: 60-60-68

YellaWood 500 – Sunday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Talladega Superspeedway

Buescher makes his 13th start at Talladega on Sunday where he has an average finish of 20.5 with one top-10, which came in the 2020 spring race when he ran sixth.

Last fall he crossed the line sixth, but was ultimately credited with a 22nd-place finish after a controversial review and subsequent penalties.

Buescher has two Xfinity starts at Talladega with a runner-up result in 2014 followed by a sixth-place run in 2015.

Luke Lambert at Talladega Superspeedway

Lambert will call his 19th Cup race from Talladega on Sunday, where in 18 prior starts he has an average finish of 15.1 with seven top-10s, four of which were inside the top five.

Overall Lambert has two runner-up results, two fifth-place finishes, and three additional top-10s. Most recently he finished 22nd last fall with Buescher.

Lambert called one NXS race with Elliott Sadler in 2012 finishing 10th after starting on the pole.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Talladega:

“It’s no secret anymore that anything can happen on Superspeedway tracks, and that’s definitely been proven lately, especially in the scenarios this race offers in the fall. I think we made a pretty good statement in the summer Daytona race, and even last fall at Talladega we were there and were on the wrong end of an unfortunate situation. We’re confident and look forward to a good day Sunday with Violet Defense on board.”

Last Time Out

Buescher finished 25th last weekend in Las Vegas.

On the Car

Violet Defense – an Orlando-based germ-killing company with patented UV technology – makes its second-straight appearance on the No. 17 this weekend. They will switch to the No. 6 as the primary partner for the Texas and Kansas races, and will continue to serve as a partner through the 2023 season as part of the multi-year partnership.

About Violet Defense

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. auris, and coronavirus. Violet Defense’s technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense) or LinkedIn (@violetdefensetechnology).