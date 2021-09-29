Ryan Newman – Talladega II Advance

Team: No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Race Format: 500.08 miles, 188 laps, Stages: 60-60-68

YellaWood 500 – Sunday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Talladega Superspeedway

Newman makes his 40th Cup Series start on the high banks of Talladega this Sunday where he has 16 top-10s and an average finish of 18.4.

Since joining RFR in 2019, Newman has been in the mix in every race finishing seventh in the 2019 spring race, second that fall, sixth last fall and 13th this spring. Overall, three of his top-10s have come in the last five races.

Newman’s past two fall events have Talladega have been particular kind to the 20-year veteran as he ran second to Ryan Blaney in 2019 in the sixth-closest finish in NASCAR history, and followed that up with sixth last fall.

In addition to his Cup results, Newman also made one Xfinity start at Talladega in 2009, finishing second after qualifying on the pole.

Scott Graves at Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega by far stands as Graves’ track statistically with an average finish of 11th and five top-10s in 10 starts.

Graves led Ricky Stenhouse Jr., to a third-place run in the 2013 fall race, and most recently led Newman to three top-10s in the last five outings.

Graves also called three NXS events at Talladega, all of which were top-10s. He led Chris Buescher to a runner-up result in 2014 and followed that with a sixth-place run a year later.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Talladega:

“Talladega and Superspeedway racing will always be a toss-up as you never know what can happen other than there will be chaos and you just have to avoid it. We’ve been pretty fortunate lately to be in the hunt multiple times, and we’re confident we can do that again, just have to be there at the end and make smart moves to hopefully put ourselves in victory lane.”

Last Time Out

Newman finished 20th last weekend at Las Vegas in a 400-mile race that saw just one natural caution fly.

On the Car

Kohler Generators returns to the No. 6 Ford Mustang this weekend for the big race at Talladega. As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicking off this weekend, Newman will run a pink number on the No. 6.

