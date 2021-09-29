Inspired by Young Fan, Kurt Busch Introduces, Window of Hope

Champion Driver Unveils Plans for NASCAR Industry to Recognize Breast Cancer Awareness

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 28, 2021) – NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) veteran driver Kurt Busch unveiled his Monster Energy Chevrolet Camaro with colored window nets; specifically, pink window nets, a unique look for his or any NASCAR race car. The 2004 NCS champion announced plans for the special window nets, dubbed “Window of Hope”, offering each team in the NCS field the opportunity to display a pink window net at next month’s running of the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 (The ROVAL) at Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS). The inspiration for “Window of Hope” came from one of Busch’s young fans to show support for breast cancer survivors and those continuing to battle breast cancer.

In September of 2019 Kurt Busch received a letter from a young fan, Mason Bradley, expressing how big of a fan he was of the 2004 champion, and his hopes to one day meet Busch in-person. Mason’s letter included a hand-drawn image of Busch’s No. 1 Chevy and conclude, “maybe you could do the window net pink”. Bradley’s request for the pink window net was an inspiration to support others, like his mother Stephanie, who was battling breast cancer at the time; she is now in remission. The note resonated with Busch and set the wheels-in-motion to try and make the pink window net idea a reality.

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season presented many challenges for the industry and hopes of making the pink window nets a reality, were put on hold. Through hours of commitment and support from NASCAR, The NASCAR Foundation and Thermal Control Products, “Window of Hope”, will finally become a reality this year at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Part of the initiative will feature an online auction through the support of The NASCAR Foundation. Following the ROVAL race, each participating driver will sign their window net which will be auctioned with the proceeds benefiting breast cancer research and treatment. Proceeds from the campaign will be used to offset out-of-pocket expenses associated with providing care for families currently facing a breast cancer diagnosis. NASCAR fans can go to www.NASCARfoundation.org/pinknets to place a bid and support “Window of Hope”.

About The NASCAR Foundation

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing Inc. (NASCAR) established The NASCAR Foundation in January 2006 to support initiatives that positively affect the lives of children throughout the United States. The 501(c) (3) non-profit entity partners with medical experts and other charitable organizations to fund children’s health care programs. The NASCAR Foundation has cumulatively donated nearly $40 million to reach more than 1.4 million children. For more information on The NASCAR Foundation, visit NASCARfoundation.org. Follow The NASCAR Foundation on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/NASCARFoundation or on Twitter at @NASCAR_FDN.

About Thermal Control Products

Thermal Control Products (TCP) specializes in custom design and execution of a wide variety of thermal and protective components and heat shield products. TCP works with clients across several different industries including motorsports, military, aerospace, aviation and engineering. Our insulation and heat shield products are used domestically and internationally, with a focus on providing exceptional solutions and service.