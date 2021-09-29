JASON WHITE HEADED TO TALLADEGA

September 29, 2021. This weekend Sun Peaks, British Columbia racer Jason White will make his return to the track and he’s going big. White will pilot the #33 Powder Ventures Excavating/YourGMCTruckStore.com Chevrolet at NASCAR’s biggest track, Talladega Superspeedway, in the Chevy Silverado 250.

It’s been a busy time away from the racetrack for Jason White who spent much of his time working on the frontlines helping extinguish the wildfires that caused significant destruction and loss of life this summer. With the situation now better under control White felt the time was right to return to the track.

“Obviously there were other priorities this summer, but I’m really looking forward to getting back in the #33 Powder Ventures Excavating/YourGMCTruckStore.com Chevrolet at Talladega” said White. “When we were here last season, we learned a few things and I know we’ll be even stronger this weekend” he added.

White’s experience with Reaume Brothers Racing goes back to 2018 when he first drove the #33 Powder Ventures Excavating/YourGMCTruckStore.com Chevrolet at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Building chemistry together since then, White drove from 31st at the start to a top-ten finish in the Truck Series race at Daytona in February of 2020.

“We’re really building something here with Reaume Brothers. They have a good understanding of what I’m telling them about the #33 Powder Ventures Excavating/YourGMCTruckStore.com Chevrolet and with our Superspeedway experience together, it should make for a very good weekend.

That experience will come in handy with no practice or qualifying session, just the 250-mile race. “We’ll use our same strategy as before, feel out where we are in the early going, stay in a good position and be ready for the end of the race, that’s where we can take advantage of opportunities” said White.

Race Stages: 20/40/94 laps totaling 250.4 miles

Social Media: Follow Jason White on twitter, @racinjasonwhite and like his Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/RacinJasonWhite

Schedule: No practice or qualifying. Race, Saturday, October 2nd, 1PM Eastern

Television: Coverage: FS1 in the USA and Fox Sports Racing in Canada