McDowell, Love’s Travel Stops and Delo Ready to Break Through at Talladega Superspeedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 29, 2021) – Michael McDowell is set to head back to Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway this weekend, a place where he’s earned a fifth and third-place finish in two of the last five races at the track; and on Sunday, McDowell looks to breakthrough and score his second win of the 2021 season at NASCAR’s biggest track.

McDowell is no stranger to restrictor plate racing, something that he made abundantly clear by winning the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season opening Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in February. Now, McDowell looks to make Front Row Motorsports history by becoming the first driver to win multiple races during the course of a single season.

The weekend, Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team will be accompanied by Love’s Travel Stops as well as one of their returning partners, Delo, who offers coolants/antifreeze, transmission fluids, gear oils and hydraulic oils for top performing heavy duty diesel engines.

“It’s always exciting to be headed back to a superspeedway with Love’s Travel Stops on board,” said McDowell. “With exception to losing a motor in a fluke deal during this summer’s Daytona race, we’ve been extremely successful on the restrictor plate tracks this season. We started off the year by winning the Daytona 500 with Love’s (Travel Stops) and then almost backed it up with a second win during the spring Talladega race, where we finished third,” continued McDowell.

McDowell explained that, “Front Row Motorsports has always had a great superspeedway program. We had a pair of top-five finishes at both Daytona and Talladega in 2019, but we still didn’t seem to be on anybody’s radar – but now, I definitely think that other teams know what we’re capable of and will be keeping a close eye on our bright yellow Love’s Travel Stops, Delo Ford Mustang this weekend.”

This Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race will be televised live on NBC at 2 p.m. ET.

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel stop network with more than 560 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 33,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 415 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

ABOUT DELO

Delo® Goes Further So You Can Go Further

Delo heavy duty diesel engine oil is formulated with ISOSYN® Advanced Technology to deliver industry-leading durability, reliability and efficiency. It works in synergy with the changing conditions in your engine to maximize protection, optimize performance and extend oil life.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.