Front Row Motorsports: Texas Motor Speedway NCTS Race Advance (Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith)

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Texas Motor Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

SpeedyCash.com 250

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Event: Race 7 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Texas Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)

#of Laps: 167

Time/TV/Radio: 8:00 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Chandler Smith (1st)

Layne Riggs (4th)

Layne Riggs Notes

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is back in action this Friday with the series heading to the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Following the race at the Bristol Motor Speedway on April 10th, Layne Riggs is fourth in the Truck Series Driver Championship points standings, just four points behind points leader and teammate, Chandler Smith.

Aaron’s Rent to Own will bring their iconic Lucky Dog scheme to the No. 34 Ford F-150. The nostalgic Lucky Dog design carries a rich history in NASCAR and has been piloted by multiple race winners and championship contenders, making it one of the most recognizable and celebrated paint schemes in the sport.

“The team and I have had a few weeks to regroup and refocus, so I know we’re going to come out swinging in Texas,” said Riggs. “I have a love/hate relationship with the Texas Motor Speedway. As a racecar driver, it’s a super fun track to race at, but on the other hand, it’s very challenging to navigate. There’s not a lot of room for error, but I know were capable of locking in and putting together a full race.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Brandon Selph

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Robert Benzenhafer

Interior Specialist: Brian Sliney

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transport Driver: James O’Neal

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Kendall Futrell

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Chandler Smith Notes

Chandler Smith will make his fifth Texas Motor Speedway Truck Series start this Friday night. In his four previous truck starts at the 1.5-mile track, Smith has a career best finish of fifth. The 23-year-old driver also has two starts at the track in the O’Reilly Auto Parts series. His best finish came in the 2023 event where he started ninth and finished fourth. Following a second-place finish at the Bristol Motor Speedway on April 10th, Smith is back to leading the Truck Series Driver Championship points standings.

The Speedy Cash branding will join a different No. 38 this Friday night, partnering with Chandler Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 team for the 167-lap race. Smith will run the same scheme that Front Row Motorsports Cup Series driver, Zane Smith, will run on Sunday. Part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in short-term and medium-term secured and unsecured loan products.

“I have always enjoyed Forth Worth,” said Smith. “It’s a cool town and the track produces some great racing. We recaptured the point’s lead, but not by a whole lot. We need to continue to maximize our points gained with strong stage finishes and race results. We have some good tracks coming up this month, and I think we can continue to lead the standings if we keep our heads down and grind.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Roland Kummel

Mechanic: Rowan Mason

Mechanic: Mahlon Borkholder

Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Josh Francos

Rear Tire Changer: Curtis Thompson

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Jackman: Shane Perry

Fueler: Anthony Bryarly

ABOUT AARON’S

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

ABOUT SPEEDY CASH

Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in short-term and medium-term secured and unsecured loan products. Speedy Cash is part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.