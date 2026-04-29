O’Reilly Auto Parts to Join JR Motorsports and Sammy Smith

Automotive Parts Company to be Primary Partner on Smith’s No. 8 Chevrolet for Two Races in 2026

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 29, 2026) – JR Motorsports today announced that O’Reilly Auto Parts, the trusted leader in the automotive parts industry, will be partnering with the organization for two NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series events with driver Sammy Smith and the No. 8 Chevrolet, beginning at Pocono Raceway on June 13 and culminating with Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 3.

“It’s really cool to have O’Reilly Auto Parts come onboard our No. 8 Chevrolet,” said Smith. “They have been a great series partner this season and I feel like they are a brand that’s a perfect fit for us as a race team, as well as for the fans and the series. I’m grateful to be a part of this and hopefully we can go out and give them some great runs.”

Founded in Springfield, MO. in 1957, O’Reilly Auto Parts is committed to delivering reliable automotive products at competitive prices with excellent customer service. By focusing on both everyday drivers and professional technicians, O’Reilly strives to build trust, ensure customer satisfaction, and remain the leading choice in the auto parts industry. This new partnership with JRM and O’Reilly Auto Parts brings together a shared focus of performance, delivering results and building a team first culture.

“This is such a great opportunity to partner with an established and finely tuned organization that runs exclusively in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series,” said Hugo Sanchez, O’Reilly vice president of Advertising and Marketing. “Additionally, aligning with an up-and-coming driver in Sammy Smith further deepens our roots in the sport and brings even more excitement for our team members, many of whom can identify with a young person who’s working their way up, just like them.”

Be sure to catch Smith and the No. 8 O’Reilly Auto Parts Chevrolet at Pocono on Saturday, June 13 at 4:00 p.m. ET on The CW, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

ABOUT O’REILLY AUTO PARTS

Since 1957, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc., has grown from a family-owned company to a leader in the automotive replacement parts industry. It supplies equipment, tools, parts, and accessories to professional service providers and do-it-yourself customers across the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Canada. With more than 6,500 store locations and growing, the O’Reilly Professional Parts People deliver excellent customer service, knowledge and value to the communities they serve.

For more information, visit www.oreillyauto.com

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 25th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2024. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.