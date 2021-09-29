Sheehan Stays Top Ten After Challenging Outing at VIR

Bow, NEW HAMPSHIRE – September 29, 2021 – Ironman Tom Sheehan endured Virginia International Raceway this Sunday, September 27, on the Trans Am presented by Pirrelli SpeedTour weekend. Turn one on Lap 3 of the race resulted in contact and destroyed a right front tire. The No. 97 LTK Ford Mustang was forced behind the wall for repair with two additional trips to pit lane for a subsequent shear to the shifter. The LTK team finished to score 6 Championship points, keeping Sheehan in the top 10 for the season standings.

Tom had qualified the No. 97 LTK Insulation Technologies Ford Mustang in 1:50:832 for P12 on the grid for the green flag. The Mike Cope Racing Mustang was performing well all weekend.

Comments from the Granite State driver after the race, “We had a solid performance at VIR, the Mike Cope Racing tent rallied and my team rallied. We had some adverse situations in our race and it didn’t go our way. The truth is we got dive bombed in Turn 1, I am disappointed. Our guys work hard, the No. 01 car works hard. We got taken out and it’s at the hands of a guy who was behind us. The 01 and the 97 cars had really rough weekends at the Glen. I know the 01 is in-line for Rookie of the Year, and he has to be disappointed as well.

The team will head to CoTA and I am up to the challenge it presents; I don’t care about the points. I don’t care about the season. I have one race in front of me, I am focusing on that. I want to thank Byron Koury, Jamie Aube, Mike Cope and my crew for a strong performance leading up to Lap 3, we did a great job here at VIR. We are going to get a little luck.”

The next outing for Damon Racing and the LTK Mustang is the season finale at Circuit of The Americas November 5 to 7. #GoLTK

About LTK Insulation Technologies:

Putting LTK insulation jackets & covers to work on your project saves your firm real money and time. The LTK Insulation products are so fast and easy. Installation is as fast as identification. Our carefully designed products line allows; fast, sure fit, 100% clean, no tool installation. Product designed for; balance valves, control valves, flex hoses, in line specialties, couplings, quick connects, unions, zone pumps. Your imagination is the only limit….GOLTK!