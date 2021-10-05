Alfredo Brings CITGARD Back to Front Row Motorsports at Charlotte Roval

Takes Momentum from First Top-10

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 5, 2021) – Anthony Alfredo is coming off his best NASCAR Cup Series finish with a top-10 result at the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Monday. He now brings that momentum with him into the Charlotte Roval for this Sunday’s race.

Alfredo will also bring back the CITGARD brand and colors to the No. 38 Ford Mustang. CITGARD continues its partnership with Front Row Motorsports that began in 2019.

CITGARD, a member of the CITGO Petroleum Corporation, heavy duty engine oils are next generation oils formulated with proprietary additive technology that protects engines from running at higher temperatures and fuel injection pressures, while meeting tighter wear limits and lower emission requirements.

The red and white scheme has always been a fan favorite. Alfredo wants to have the CITGARD No. 38 up front on Sunday.

“Our team has a lot of confidence right now,” said Alfredo. “One good finish can lead to another, and another, and you can really build on that. We’ll be starting closer to the front this weekend that’s going to help at the Roval. It’s a challenging track, so you need every advantage- especially since this will be by first laps racing there.

“I’m not worried about going into the Roval with no laps,” continued Alfredo. “We’ve been in that position before. It will take a few laps to settle in, but we’ve been doing a lot of simulation work. Again, we’re feeling pretty good right now, have a great car with CITGARD on it again, and I think we’ll surprise some people on Sunday. I can’t wait for this weekend.”

For more information about CITGARD, visit www.citgolubes.com.

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

