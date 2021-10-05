Chris Buescher – ROVAL Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: 252.88 miles, 109 laps, Stages: 25-25-59

Bank of America ROVAL 400 – Sunday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at the ROVAL

· Buescher makes his fourth start on the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, where in the three prior races he has finishes of 17th, 18th and 20th.

· Overall on road courses this season, Buescher finished 11th at the Daytona Road Course in February, 13th at COTA in the spring, 16th at Sonoma, 18th in Road America, 17th at Watkins Glen, and 12th at Indianapolis.

· Buescher has 19 road course starts in the NASCAR Cup Series with an average finish of 17.6.

· He also won at Mid-Ohio in 2014 in the Xfinity Series in the No. 60 entry for Jack Roush. He also won an ARCA event at Road America in 2013.

Scott Graves at the ROVAL

· Beginning this weekend at the ROVAL, Roush Fenway will switch its two teams including crew chiefs and road crews. Graves and Buescher are very familiar with one another, as they teamed up in 2014 before going on to win the 2015 Xfinity Championship together. The duo won three races together and had 34 top-10s and 16 top fives in a two-year span.

· Graves will be on the box for his fourth ROVAL event this weekend. His best finish is 21st in 2018 with Daniel Suarez.

· Overall on road courses in the NCS, Graves has four top-10s and two inside the top five.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at the ROVAL:

“We’ve been up and down at road courses this season, but we still feel decent about where we’re at as a whole on those tracks. This race is always about survival and hanging around, and with the playoff picture the way it is, you have to be smart about staying out of trouble of those in desperation mode. We’re looking forward to a good day Sunday with Fastenal back on board, and a bright pink number and window net supporting Breast Cancer Awareness month.”

Last Time Out

Buescher brought home a sixth-place finish in Monday’s rain-shortened Talladega race. He was the only stage winner of the afternoon, and overall led seven laps in the Violet Defense Ford Mustang.

On the Car

Fastenal returns to the fold at Roush Fenway for its 11th season in 2021. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping to the No. 17 Cup Series entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Fastenal will feature top suppliers Panduit, Honeywell, Milwaukee, Mechanix Wear and Shurtape on Buescher’s Mustang as he competes this weekend. For more information on these suppliers, visit Fastenal.com, and stay up-do-date on social @FastenalRacing, @Fastenal.

Roush Fenway will also run some variation of pink on its Ford Mustangs throughout the month of October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This weekend, the No. 17 both on the door panels and the roof will be bright pink. Buescher is also participating in the pink window net initiative through the Kurt Busch Foundation, which also supports awareness throughout the month.

About Fastenal

Fastenal [Nasdaq: FAST] is North America’s largest fastener distributor and a ‘one-stop’ source for hundreds of thousands of OEM, MRO and Construction products. With more than 2,600 stores worldwide, the company supports B2B customers with tailored local inventory and dedicated personnel, who visit regularly, quickly respond to emergency needs, and provide efficient inventory management solutions. Fastenal’s service-oriented business network includes the world’s largest industrial vending program, 14 regional distribution centers, 8 custom manufacturing facilities, thousands of delivery vehicles, and industry-leading sourcing, quality and engineering resources.