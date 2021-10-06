Car Insurance for Young Drivers: Top Tips

New drivers are always so excited to get on the road for the first time. Sometimes, however, this means that they don’t consider other critical information, such as the need for car insurance. It’s not just about being able to drive but also about being able to drive safely.

To truly be safe on the roads, all drivers need to have car insurance, including young drivers. It can be confusing to be getting insurance for the first time. Here are some of the top tips about car insurance that all young drivers should know.

Tip #1: Explain the Details

Many young drivers do not have to worry about understanding or choosing their car insurance. They are often included as part of their parent’s car insurance plan, and they don’t think about it beyond making sure they keep the proof of insurance in their car with them.

However, it can be beneficial for parents to sit down and explain the car insurance to their young drivers. Doing this sooner rather than later will make it easier for them to get their own insurance later on. Additionally, it will help them feel the responsibility that comes with being a driver of a vehicle.

Tip #2: Consider the Costs

It’s no secret that car insurance for teens is exorbitantly expensive compared to the rates offered to more experienced drivers. This is why most teens stay on their parents’ plans for as long as possible. The rates offered to teen drivers through their parents’ plans are significantly more affordable; most teens cannot afford their own insurance outside of this.

While it’s always worthwhile to check if there is a cheaper way to insure a young driver, most parents will find that keeping their children on their car insurance as long as possible is preferable for the overall cost savings.

Tip #3: Look for Discounts

Did you know that young drivers might be eligible for things like student discounts if they have a high-grade point average or if they took a driving class?

Ask your insurance company if there are any discounts specifically for young drivers and how you can qualify for them. This is a great way to save a little bit of money while also rewarding young individuals for focusing on important things.

Tip #4: Limit Them to One Car

Many car insurance companies will cut you a break on cost if you have a young driver listed on just one vehicle rather than on all vehicles on your policy. While this means that they will only be able to drive that car, it also means that you will be spending less on car insurance. Some policyholders don’t realize that this is even possible, so it’s at least worth your consideration.

Tip #5: Know When You Need to Be Insured

If you’re getting behind the wheel of a new car, make sure you have information about the new car insurance grace period that applies under your family’s insurance policy. Car dealers will require you to verify your insurance status before buying or leasing a car, but you must also add the specific car to the insurance plan within a certain grace period for it to be covered.

Drivers are required to have insurance coverage when on the roads in nearly every state, so drivers must make sure coverage is active and in place before they start driving.

Tip #6: Don’t Be Afraid to Wait

If a young driver isn’t ready to get their license yet or you simply cannot cover the costs of car insurance, don’t be afraid to have them wait to be a driver out on the roads. Older teenage drivers get better rates than younger ones. Every year you wait will save more money, so this is something to consider if the costs are just too high for your family at this time and your child doesn’t absolutely need to drive just yet.

Photo by Aaron Doucett on Unsplash

Tip #7: Practice What to Do After a Wreck

No matter how well you try to prepare for a car accident, there is nothing like actually being in that situation. Still, young drivers must know what to do if they are in an accident when they are out driving by themselves. Many drivers are totally inexperienced in this respect even as they get older, and it can lead to complex and stressful situations.

Tell your teenager all about how to exchange information with another driver, document the scene, call for help, and otherwise handle a car accident. If you’re a young driver learning how to drive on your own, watch some videos online about what to do in this situation and make sure that you are prepared.

Car insurance companies will want you to take the right actions, including snapping photos, after an accident in order to make the claims process easier. Young drivers might not know this, so learning about it early on is always a good idea.