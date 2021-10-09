RCR Event Preview – Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Richard Childress Racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL… Although the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL configuration is a fairly new addition to the NASCAR schedule, Richard Childress Racing has made seven starts at the track in the NASCAR Cup Series, earning a best finish of 11th in 2018 with Ryan Newman.

The Welcome, N.C. organization has also made five ROVAL starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, earning one top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Whelen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL… Dillon has three NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, with a best finish of 19th in 2020. He is a former winner at the track’s oval configuration (Coca-Cola 600 in 2017).

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL?

“The ROVAL has never been the greatest track for us, but I have high confidence leading into the race this year because we have performed so well on road courses this year. I’ve improved as a driver, and we have improved as a team, so we’ll see what we can do. We’re going to try our hardest.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL… Tyler Reddick has one previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, earning a 12th-place finish last year.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

Is there any comparison between the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL and the Daytona International Speedway Road Course you competed on earlier this year?

“I really thought the two were going to be pretty similar, but they are really nothing alike. The Daytona Road Course is a really challenging track. The chicane we added to the frontstretch has some similarities to what the nature of the Charlotte ROVAL can be like, but to me, the Charlotte track feels a lot more like a street course. I really enjoy both tracks even though they are nothing alike other than being two ovals we’ve turned into road courses.”

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL… Snider has one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, recording a 14th-place finish last season while piloting the No. 93 Chevrolet. The Charlotte, N.C. native had a strong run in downpour rain conditions, driving his way up into the second position during the event.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL? Some drivers say it is two different tracks – the infield and the oval.

"I only have one race on the ROVAL, which was last year in the soaking wet conditions. To be honest, I really enjoy the ROVAL. I had a really fast run there last year in the No. 93 and I feel like I will have another fast run this time around in our TaxSlayer Chevrole