Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Texas Motor Speedway; October 16, 2021

Track: Texas Motor Speedway – Oval (1.5-Miles)

Race: Andy’s Frozen Custard 335; 200 Laps– 45/45/110; 300 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; October 16, 2021 3:00 PM ET

TV: NBC and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing; Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

Kaz Grala; Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

Kaz Grala– No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group / EasyCare

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Texas Motor Speedway

News and Notes:

– Starting Position; 22-year-old Kaz Grala of Boston, Mass. will start the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 from the 32nd position at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.

– Texas Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday afternoon’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 will mark Grala’s second NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the 2021 season for Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR). In two previous starts at TMS in NXS competition Grala raced to a 26th place finish in 2018, followed by 18th the following year. In 2017 Grala made two NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series starts at the 1.5-mile Texas oval claiming two Top-10’s with a 10th and 6thplace finish respectively.

Featured Partners

Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating almost 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.

For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

EasyCare / APCO Holdings; Since 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, consultative participation programs, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, a family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims.

For more information about what EasyCare has to offer, visit EasyCare.com for information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, visit APCOHoldings.com.

– Chassis; JAR will bring Chassis No. 103 for Grala to compete with in Saturday afternoon’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 at the Texas Motor Speedway. Chassis No. 103 last competed for JAR at the Michigan International Speedway in the New Holland 250 with Team Owner/Driver Jordan Anderson driving the No. 31 Chevrolet to a 15th place finish. Prior to Michigan Chassis No. 103 had seen on track action two other times during the course of 2021 season with Tyler Reddick behind the wheel both times. In the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Memorial Day weekend Reddick would steer No. 103 to JAR’s first Top-5 finish with a 5th place finish. Three weeks later Reddick would be credited with the 15th finishing position in NASCAR’s return to Nashville Superspeedway.

About Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last three NCWTS seasons claiming back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. JAR fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS driven by Jordan Anderson, Tyler Reddick, Josh Berry, Kaz Grala, Sage Karam, Erik Jones, Austin & Ty Dillon. JAR also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select drivers in the NCWTS.