Ford Performance NASCAR: Texas 2 (Cindric Finishes 5th to Pace Ford at Texas)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 | Saturday, October 16, 2021

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

5th – Austin Cindric

12th – Riley Herbst

14th – Ryan Sieg

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 Snap On Ford Mustang

“It was a solid day. Obviously, the strategy there in Stage 1 that made for an eventful Stage 2 trying to get back through the field with our Snap On Ford Mustang. I wish that would have been able to be more straight-up because we could have had good stage points. Otherwise, we just struggled tight and struggled to keep up with the track. I felt like we made a really good adjustment on the last run but just didn’t have enough laps. It was an interesting day. No major dramas. I feel like we brought a good package, it was just really hard to predict what the track was going to do with the resin they added. It was fun trying to learn that throughout the day. Obviously, we wanted to win to lock in, but we have a good amount of points to work with for the next two weeks.”

YOU SAID NO MAJOR DRAMA BUT YOU WERE TALKING WITH AJ ALLMENDINGER FOR QUITE A BIT AFTER THE RACE. WHAT WERE YOU CHATTING ABOUT? “Just the race and how things went. I think the two of us, in some ways, are in the same boat. We have a lot more to lose than to gain. When you are racing side by side we both know that. It has been a good dynamic most of the season. We were just talking it out. We had some contact down the back straightaway and I wanted to make sure we were all cool and it was. I loosened him up. I was tight on his quarter panel and made contact and it was just one of those racing hard deals at the end of the race. He knows how it goes. It is all good.”