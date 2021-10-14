Lifestyle brand MARKET to sponsor Joe Graf Jr. and SS GreenLight Racing at Texas Motor Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: SS GreenLight Racing (SSGLR) and sophomore NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Joe Graf Jr. confirmed today the signing of lifestyle brand apparel company MARKET as the primary marketing partner of the team’s No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday afternoon’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 335k at Texas Motor Speedway.

The penultimate intermediate speedway event of the season signifies MARKET Racing’s first foray into the NASCAR word and with athlete driver Graf Jr.

“I’m thrilled about this partnership with MARKET,” said Graf Jr. who scored his first top-10 in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition two races ago at Talladega Superspeedway.

“MARKET has become a bold brand in their respective arena and now they are branching out to NASCAR, particularly the Xfinity Series with myself and SS GreenLight Racing and we’re excited to showcase some of their epic apparel.

“Because of the potential growth and reach we feel we can activate together; discussions are already underway for them to be a part of our team beyond Texas and for next season. This is a relationship that I feel will explode on so many levels and cater to a lot of NASCAR fans. The car looks fantastic and I’m ready for a strong weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.”

MARKET is a lifestyle brand that moves at the speed of the internet to mash up pop culture and streetwear in a powerful combination made deadly with collaborations with some of the industry’s biggest players.

Its limited-edition drops generate products and ideas that move from concept to sell-out in just a few hours by designing, producing and launching product in real-time from its DTLA atelier.

MARKET removes the barriers between good ideas and successful business by blurring the line between collaborators and customers. It helps creatives, dreamers and misfits bring their ideas to market, providing entry into the exclusive worlds of design and streetwear with education, resources and mentoring.

MARKET was founded by Mike Cherman, who got his professional start with a guerilla campaign that caught the attention of sneaker industry god Jeff Staple. Today, MARKET has attracted top collaborators like Converse, Puma, Lacoste and Cole Haan and celebrity fans that include Erykah Badu, YG, Jay-z and LeBron James.

“At MARKET, we’re always trying to do the unexpected to reach and grow our community in truly unconventional and diverse ways,” said MARKET spokesperson Dillon Gerstung. “Partnering with Joe Graf Jr. to bring streetwear and MARKET to the diehard fans of NASCAR is an opportunity we immediately wanted to be a part of.”

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 335k (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 30th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-car field will take the green flag on Sat., Oct. 16, 2021, shortly after 3:00 p.m. ET with live coverage on NBC, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

About SS Green Light Racing:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing led by team owner and former driver Bobby Dotter has been a mainstay in the sport fielding entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

SS GreenLight Racing will continue with a two-car program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021.