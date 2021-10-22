Spencer Pigot Joins Jr III Racing for Petit Le Mans

Mooresville, N.C. (27 October 2021) – IndyCar veteran and reigning Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona LMP3 champion Spencer Pigot will join Jr III Racing for the November 13th Petit Le Mans in the No. 33 Airbnb Ligier JS P320. Pigot joins Ari Balogh and Garett Grist for the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship season finale.

Pigot brings 17 years of open-wheel and sports car experience to the team. The young American has won two open wheel championships in the Road to Indy program on his way to 58 NTT IndyCar Series starts.

Beyond his open-wheel success, Pigot has dominated in the LMP3 platform winning the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona and following up with a podium result at Sebring International Raceway. The podium at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta is familiar for Pigot who captured a third-place finish during the 2018 edition of the event in the DPi category.

Petit Le Mans marks the first IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship endurance race for Jr III Racing following their debut in the series at Road America in August. Balogh and Grist have welcomed success in Prototype Challenge earning the team two top-five finishes including the duo’s first podium result at VIRginia International Raceway.

“I am very excited to join Jr III Racing for Petit Le Mans,” said Pigot. “Billy (Glavin) operates the team at a level that gives me confidence in the preparation of the car and Ari (Balogh) and Garret (Grist) have welcomed me with open arms. We have had the opportunity to work together in preparation for the race weekend. We have what it takes to contend for a win and show what we are capable of together during Petit Le Mans.”

Jr III Racing heads into the last race of the 2021 IMSA season at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta November 10th with the marquee Petit Le Mans on Saturday, November 13th at 12:00 PM ET.