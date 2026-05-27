Front Row Motorsports: Nashville Superspeedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith
Nashville Superspeedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance
Nashville Superspeedway 400
Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026
Event: Race 16 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Nashville Superspeedway (1.330-miles)
#of Laps: 300
Time/TV/Radio: 7:00PM ET on Prime/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90
FRM Points Standings:
Zane Smith (21st)
Todd Gilliland (25th)
Noah Gragson (30th)
Noah Gragson Notes
Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team head back to the Volunteer State this weekend, with the annual trip to Nashville Superspeedway, located in Lebanon, Tennessee. In three previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 1.330-mile concrete tri-oval, Gragson has recorded a best finish of 10th, which occurred in the 2024 event. Last season, Gragson finished 38th after an on-track incident shortened his race after just 112 laps. Gragson also has three starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Nashville, with two top-10 finishes in those events.
The Rush Truck Centers colors will again be featured on the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend, in Nashville. For over 60 years, Rush Truck Centers has provided premium products and services for the commercial vehicle market at over 150 dealerships across North America. Through their commitment to keeping customers up and running, Rush Truck Centers proudly serves the region around Nashville Superspeedway, with locations in Nashville (Ten.) and Smyrna (Ten.). Each week, the Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse race cars are transported to the track behind the power of Peterbilt Model 579 tractors, provided and serviced exclusively by the team at Rush Truck Centers. To find the Rush Truck Centers location nearest to you, visit rushtruckcenters.com.
“Charlotte didn’t quite go the way we had hoped but I feel like we’re still building on something,” said Gragson. “If we can get better at doing the small things right, that will add up and we will start getting the finishes we deserve. I’m proud of the fight in my Rush Truck Centers team, and Nashville is a place that we know we have the ability to run well at. We’ll just need to make sure that we keep up with the track, as we move from day into night, and make the right adjustments to stay in the hunt. If everyone is on point and does their jobs, we will come out with a solid run.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Adam Fournier
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske
Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Rear Tire Changer: Sheridan Jones
Hometown: Norfolk, Virginia
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Tommy Bebie
Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio
Fueler: Blake Baker
Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina
Todd Gilliland Notes
Todd Gilliland will make his fifth Nashville Superspeedway Cup Series start this Sunday. The 26-year-old driver has made one start outside of the NASCAR Cup Series at the 1.330-mile oval, driving from 35th to second in the Front Row Motorsports No. 38 Ford F-150, in the 2021 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event.
Love’s Travel Stops returns with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for Sunday’s race. Love’s Travel Stops rolls out a major update to the Love’s App, introducing a unified Love’s Rewards program that now benefits every customer who stops at Love’s. Whether fueling up, grabbing a snack, or stocking up on Love’s-branded products, customers can now save and earn points at every turn simply by scanning the Love’s App in-store or at the pump. The new Love’s Rewards program focuses on delivering meaningful value at every stop and aims to make Love’s the first stop drivers think of on the road. Love’s Rewards App users can also save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store. To explore all the new benefits of the Love’s Rewards program, visit www.loves.com/loves-rewards.
Gilliland and the No. 34 team will also have Fleetguard on the car this weekend. A global leading filtration brand within the Atmus Filtration Technologies portfolio, Fleetguard offers a full suite of filtration products for nearly all makes of vehicles and equipment across the truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine, and power generation vehicle, and equipment markets. Fleetguard heavy-duty filters give customers the ultimate protection for all their equipment. With availability in more than 45,000 independent aftermarket retail outlets globally, including approximately 5,800 locations in North America, Fleetguard products are available where customers need them and are backed by the competitive Fleetguard warranty.
“We missed out in Charlotte, but it is what it is,” said Gilliland. “We’re onto a new weekend, at a different racetrack, with new opportunities to improve. Nashville is a difficult track to race. It’s very demanding, both physically and mentally. We need to get our car dialed in during practice and qualifying, so we don’t get behind the eightball in the race.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon
Hometown: Troy, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia
Zane Smith Notes
Zane Smith and the No. 38 team head into the Nashville Superspeedway after a 10th place run at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, last Sunday. Smith’s career best NASCAR Cup Series finish came at Nashville, finishing second in 2024 by 0.068 seconds to race winner Joey Logano. In the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Smith has three top-5 finishes in three starts at the track, finishing fourth in 2021 and second in both 2022 and 2023. Smith also has one NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start in Nashville, starting sixth and finishing seventh, in the 2023 event.
Speedy Cash is back on-track with Smith and the No. 38 team for this weekend’s race. Part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in short-term and medium-term secured and unsecured loan products.
“Charlotte gave us the momentum we needed for Nashville and the start of summer,” said Smith. “We need to have more weekends like Charlotte, but with more stage points added in. These points add up quick, and if we can put together a solid month, in June, we’ll be in the hunt for the Chase in no time.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Mechanic: Austin Bloom
Hometown: Lowell, Oregon
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman
Hometown: Newton, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew
Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria
Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT RUSH TRUCK CENTERS
More than a dealer network, Rush Truck Centers is the premier solutions provider for the commercial vehicle industry. With more than 150 Rush Truck Centers dealerships across the U.S. and Eastern Canada, no one can match our network reach and scale. We provide our customers an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used trucks and commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service and collision repair capabilities, alternative fuel systems, vehicle technology solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance, and leasing and rental options. Since 1965, we’ve earned our reputation for excellence, fairness, positive attitude and solutions that exceed customer expectations. That’s why we can say with confidence; when it comes to trucking, no one offers you more. Visit rushtruckcenters.com or follow us on social media: X @rushtruckcenters, Instagram @rush_truck_centers and facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.
ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS
Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.
ABOUT SPEEDY CASH
Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in short-term and medium-term secured and unsecured loan products. Speedy Cash is part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.