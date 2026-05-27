TOYOTA RACING Weekly Preview 05.27.26

This Week in Motorsports: May 25 – 31, 2026

NCS/NOAPS/NCTS: Nashville Superspeedway – May 29-31

OFF-ROAD: Antigo Off Road National – May 30-31

PLANO, Texas (May 27, 2026) – NASCAR heads to “Music City” and Nashville Superspeedway for three days of action-packed racing around the 1.33-mile Tennessee oval. Championship Off Road Racing is back in action, this time in Antigo, Wisconsin, for the second race of its 2026 season.

NASCAR National Series – NCS/NOAPS/NCTSS

Toyota drivers continue towards top of points … After Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Team Toyota now owns four of the top eight spots in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings. Tyler Reddick continues atop the points as he has all season long, leading Toyota teammate and team co-owner Denny Hamlin by 122 points. Ty Gibbs sits fourth in the points, 195 points back of Reddick. Christopher Bell, coming off a runner-up result on Sunday, is eighth in the standings, heading into this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.

Reddick, Gibbs continue incredible starts … With fourth and sixth-place finishes in the Coca-Cola 600, Reddick and Gibbs extended their strong starts to the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Reddick has three consecutive top-five finishes entering this weekend, now with nine top-fives and 10 top-10s, along with his five victories, so far this season. For Gibbs, Sunday’s result gave him his ninth top-10 of the season in just 13 races, to go along with six top-fives and his Bristol Motor Speedway victory.

Hamlin, Bell look to continue Nashville success … Since the NASCAR Cup Series began racing at Nashville Superspeedway in 2021, Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR)’s Hamlin and Bell have garnered plenty of success at the 1.33-mile concrete oval. Hamlin has accrued two top-fives and three top-10s, as well as two poles there in 2022 and 2024. Hamlin also enters this weekend with eight top-10s in the last 11 Cup Series races, dating back to Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in March. Bell has earned four top-10s in the five races at Nashville, which includes his 10th-place finish last season. This Sunday also marks Bell’s 230th career Cup Series start.

Sawalich gaining steam … With his second consecutive fourth-place result last weekend in Charlotte, William Sawalich is gaining momentum heading into the summer stretch of the O’Reilly Series season. In 15 starts, Sawalich has six top-10s, three top-fives and his win at Rockingham Speedway in the spring. This weekend at Nashville also marks Sawalich’s 50th career O’Reilly Series start, a track where he sat on pole position last season.

Honeycutt remains on hot streak … With his runner-up finish last weekend in Charlotte, Truck Series points leader Kaden Honeycutt continued his strong run in the opening half of the 2026 season. The driver of the No. 11 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage now owns eight top-10s, seven top-fives and a victory at Watkins Glen in 10 total races so far this season. Honeycutt has four consecutive top-fives as well, dating back to Texas Motor Speedway. He currently leads the series points standings by 11 points.

Jones, Sawalich take on Nasvhille in Tundra TRD PROs … Brandon Jones and Sawalich will again pilot the No. 1 and 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pros for TRICON Garage this weekend in Nasvhille. This is the third consecutive weekend the pair will do double duty with their full-time efforts with JGR in the O’Reilly Series. Jones, coming off a seventh-place result at Charlotte, makes his fourth Truck Series start of 2026, which will be the 60th of his Truck Series career and his first series start at Nashville. Sawalich will start his fifth Truck Series race this year, coming off a 10th-place finish at Charlotte last weekend. This will be his second Truck Series start at Nashville after running the event last season.

Off-Road

Greaves eager to continue hot start … Heading to Antigo Off Road National this weekend in Antigo, Wisconsin, Johnny Greaves looks to keep up momentum from the season opener in Wheatland, Missouri. Greaves captured victory in Race 2 of the PRO4 category after coming home third the day prior. The Race 2 victory for Greaves was the 105th of his PRO4 career and the two top-three results in Wheatland have Greaves second in the category points, just 12 back of the leader. Antigo has been a tremendous place for the Greaves family as Johnny’s son, CJ Greaves, has won the last 10 races at the off-road course, with Johnny looking to continue the family dominance.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs approximately 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.