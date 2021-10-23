Search
Gibbs takes Xfinity Series win at Kansas Speedway

By Briar Starr
Photo by Simon Scoggins for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Kansas City, KS – After passing race leader Austin Cindric with 16 laps to go, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs took home his fourth career win of the 2021 Xfinity Series season.

Kansas Speedway hosted the second round in the Round of 8 Playoffs on a cool Saturday afternoon. Daniel Hemric was on the pole by virtue of the qualifying metric system. Stages of 45/45/110 laps made up the 200 lap event.

Hemric maintained the lead early on in the first stage before Austin overtook him for the top position after nine laps. While it looked as though Cindric was going to leave the field high and dry, a caution on Lap 28 for the No. 48 of Jade Buford bunched everyone up for a restart with eight laps to go in the first stage. As the green flag came back out, AJ Allmendinger assumed the lead for a brief while and battled Hemric in the last remaining laps in Stage 1. Allmendinger eventually held off Hemric and won the first stage.

Hemric, Cindric, Gibbs, Justin Allgaier, Myatt Snider, Noah Gragson, Brandon Jones, Justin Haley, and Harrison Burton completed the top 10 finishers.

As the second stage began, last year’s Xfinity Series champion, Cindric, won the race off pit road and was out front once again with Gibbs right beside him in second place. Cindric had the dominant car and never surrendered the lead, leading all the laps in the second stage to take the Stage 2 victory. Gibbs, Hemric, Gragson, Snider, Allmendinger, Harrison Burton, Allgaier, Haley, and Riley Herbst rounded out the Top 10.

The third and final stage was the wildest stage of the afternoon with seven cautions. The biggest caution occurred with 23 laps to go as the No. 9 of Gragson and No. 20 of Harrison Burton collided on the front stretch after contact with the No. 8 of Sam Mayer. h The vehicles of playoff drivers, Burton and Gragson, had major damage and were out of the race. The drivers were checked and released from the infield care center, but now face a must-win situation heading into Martinsville next weekend.

Following the cleanup, the field restarted with 16 laps to go and Cindric seemed poised to score the win and lock into the Championship 4. While Cindric had the faster car in Stage 2 and early in the final stage, Gibbs chased him down. took the lead and held on, for his fourth career win of the year.

Cindric led the most laps, 151, but came up short and earned his 20th top five of the year.

Gibbs led three times for 14 laps en route to victory. There were 10 cautions for 46 laps and 19 lead changes among six different drivers.

Playoff Standings with one race left in the Round of 8:

  1. Austin Cindric, +47
  2. A.J. Allmendinger, +47
  3. Justin Allgaier, +9
  4. Daniel Hemric, +7
    Below the cut line
  5. Justin Haley, -7
  6. Noah Gragson, -24
  7. Brandon Jones, -40
  8. Harrison Burton, -51

Official Race Results following the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

  1. Ty Gibbs, led 14 laps
  2. Austin Cindric, led 151 laps, won Stage 2
  3. A.J. Allmendinger, led 10 laps, won Stage 1
  4. Justin Haley
  5. Ryan Sieg
  6. Brett Moffitt
  7. Michael Annett
  8. Sam Mayer
  9. Justin Allgaier
  10. Myatt Snider, led one lap
  11. Brandon Jones
  12. Jeb Burton
  13. Riley Herbst
  14. Brandon Brown
  15. Daniel Hemric, led 15 laps
  16. Bayley Currey
  17. Jeremy Clements
  18. Garrett Smithley
  19. Landon Cassill
  20. Jordan Anderson
  21. Kyle Weatherman
  22. Ryan Vargas
  23. Tommy Joe Martins, 1 lap down
  24. Patrick Emerling, 1 lap down
  25. Matt Mills, 1 lap down
  26. Josh Williams, 2 laps down
  27. Dylan Lupton, 2 laps down
  28. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 2 laps down
  29. Joe Graf Jr, 2 laps down
  30. Jesse Little, 3 laps down
  31. Spencer Boyd, 4 laps down
  32. Loris Hezemans, 8 laps down
  33. Alex Labbe, 9 laps down
  34. Harrison Burton, OUT, Accident
  35. Noah Gragson, led nine laps, OUT, Accident
  36. David Starr, 48 laps down
  37. Mason Massey, OUT, Accident
  38. Jade Buford, OUT, Accident
  39. Gray Gaulding, OUT, Engine
  40. Joey Gase, OUT, Electrical

Up Next: The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Martinsville Speedway for the conclusion of the Round of 8 where the Championship 4 will be set for Phoenix. It will air live on NBCSN and MRN Radio at 6 p.m. ET.



Briar Starr
