Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap — Kansas 10.23.21

TY GIBBS SCORES FOURTH XFINITY SERIES WIN AT KANSAS

Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 Supra Claims 11th Victory of 2021

KANSAS CITY (October 23, 2021) – In just his 17th Xfinity Series start of the season, Ty Gibbs scored his fourth victory in the Xfinity Series Saturday afternoon at Kansas Speedway. The win marked the 11th win of the season for the No. 54 Toyota Supra team as they continue to battle for the 2021 Owner’s Championship.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Kansas Speedway

Race 31 of 33 – 300 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, TY GIBBS

2nd, Austin Cindric*

3rd, AJ Allmendinger*

4th, Justin Haley*

5th, Ryan Sieg*

11th, BRANDON JONES

15th, DANIEL HEMRIC

17th, GARRETT SMITHLEY

27th, DYLAN LUPTON

32nd, LORIS HEZEMANS

34th, HARRISON BURTON

37th, MASON MASSEY

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

How were you able to overcome some of the things you did in today’s race?

“First of all, I just want to say thank you to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and everybody that’s helped me – Monster Energy, Toyota, everybody at TRD and everybody at Interstate Batteries. Mitch (Covington, Monster Energy) and everyone. I’m just at a loss for words right now, this is awesome. To have four wins in my Xfinity rookie season is just unbelievable. I’m very thankful and blessed. This is just awesome.”

How patient did you have to be to make the pass on Austin Cindric?

“We had to be really patient with the way the track was and we were on the top so a lot of dirty air. We had to make sure that we could just get him a little loose with air and then side draft him and pull away. I felt like that was the best way to pass him. It was hard because he could run the bottom and then just be completely stalled out. This is just awesome. I’ve got one more tonight.”

What will you do for the next hour before your ARCA race?

“I don’t know, it’s not an hour, I think it’s quicker than that. I’m probably going to have some peanut butter and honey sandwiches and some bananas and some Monster Energy to keep me awake. Just thank you again, thank you everybody.”

What does it mean to get your fourth Xfinity Series win of the season?

“It was, you know, man what a day. First off, I want to say all Glory to my Father Above. Everything goes to him. This is awesome. I can’t thank everybody enough that helps me. Monster Energy, you know, everyone that’s a part of this deal. I am so blessed. I just want to say Thank You. This is just wonderful.”

Back to the initial question, how did you make the pass on Austin Cindric to win the race?

“Sorry, I forgot to answer your question. I’m at a loss of words right now. I just feel like he got a little bit free and slowed down a little bit in three and four and I could just get to his left rear and side draft him and get away from him. Luckily, I pulled away. I got loose a couple of times over there, but I was just trying to give it my all. Just trying to come back with the win. To have four wins this year in the Xifinity Series is unbelievable. Like I said, all Glory to the Man Above. You know, I wouldn’t be here without Him.”

HARRISON BURTON, No. 20 Morton Buildings/DEX Imaging Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 34th

What happened that took you out of the race?

“I haven’t really had time to watch it yet as I just got out of the infield care center. I just know that I was suddenly heading towards the fence. It was such a bummer, we were so fast today. I felt like this was one of our better races. We were really building on it and building on it, but now we’ll just go on to Martinsville and try to kick their tail.”

What happened in the accident that ended your day?

“Yea, I don’t know what really happened to be honest with you. I haven’t had a chance to see it. We were fast today. We felt like this was a race we were finally showing what we were capable of and it’s been a rough couple of weeks really. I don’t know it’s just so frustrating. I don’t know if I did something wrong or not and until I can get chance to watch what happens I won’t really know. What I do know is that we were in contention to win. In racing, that’s all you can do. We put ourselves in a situation where we have to do it again, but we are coming off of a race where we had speed so there’s confidence in that. Just bummed out it didn’t work out.”

