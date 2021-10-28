JEFF DYER SEEKS REDEMPTION THIS SATURDAY AT THE VENTURA RACEWAY

(Yucca Valley, CA, October 27, 2021) When the California Lightning Sprint Car Series returns to Jim Naylor’s Ventura Raceway for the final time in 2021 this Saturday night, veteran driver Jeff Dyer will be seeking redemption after a heartbreaking loss at the track four weeks ago. The race will be the busy drivers 28th start in the 2021 campaign.

When the CLS last visited Ventura on October 2nd, Dyer, who lives in Yucca Valley, California, was fast all night long. He placed second in both his heat race and the dash. The runner-up spot in the dash put him on the outside of the front row for the 25-lap main event. From there, he dominated the race. That is, he dominated the race for the first 23-laps. Having lapped all the way up to the fifth-place car, Dyer was less than 20-seconds away from victory on the ocean side oval. However, his clutch failed. That saw him go from sure victory to a sixth-place finish in the blink of an eye.

Dyer is ranked fourth in the season long CLS championship standings heading into this Saturday’s race. His first three appearances at Ventura have seen him at, or near, the front of the pack. His best finish thus far in 2021 came at the track when he placed second on June 5th. On August 28th he finished 4th and as mentioned above, he led all but the last two laps there on October 2nd.

Even though the CLS has not been in action for a month, Dyer has done anything, but sit around. Two weeks ago he contested the prestigious “California Cup” for Lightning Sprint Cars at the Lemoore Raceway. The highlight of the weekend came on night number two when he started seventh and finished third in the main event. On the opening night, he started third in the main, but took himself out going for the lead, and ended up 14th. In the 40-lap finale, he started ninth and waltzed his way up to sixth before getting tangled up in someone else’s mess. He restarted at the back of the talent laden field and thrilled the crowd with a drive through the pack to seventh. More was in the offering, but with 10-laps to go, his throttle stuck wide open. That forced an early evacuation from the main event with a 16th place finish.

Last Saturday night Dyer journeyed to Perris Auto Speedway for his final 2021 appearance in the Amsoil USAC/CRA Series. An annoying oil leak where the pan meets the block plagued the Dyer Motorsports/Cal Smith #39 all night long. Dyer started the main event in 21st. However, when the engine began to smoke again, he wisely pulled it off to prevent damage.

Fans who want to watch Dyer compete at the beautiful ocean side oval can find the track on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 W. Harbor Boulevard (93001). The website is http://venturaraceway.com/ and the office phone number is (805) 648-RACE. Spectator gates will open at 3:00 p.m. and the first race of the night will take the green flag at 5:30.

Throughout the 2021 campaign, Dyer will be racing in memory of his grandfather, Glenn Sels.

With the end of the 2021 season less than a month away, Dyer is already preparing for the 2022 campaign. If you or your company would like to jump on board with this hard racing, fun loving team, please contact him using the information at the top of this release.

Dyer Motorsports would like to thank the following for making the 2021 USAC/CRA and California Lightning Sprint Car Series racing seasons possible. Glenn Sels Engineering, Cal Smith Racing, John Springstead Racing, Say No To Drugs, T Shirts By Timeless, Specialty Fasteners, Justice Brothers, LDS Investigations, Hair Cuts by Susie, Darrien Racing, Amsoil, Dependable Machines, Tucker Racing, JC Auto and Repair, Homeland Hearth, Schweitzer Racing and Crutchfield Race Engines. If you would like to be a part of the team in 2021, call or send an Email to the contact information at the top of this page.

Jeff Dyer’s 2021 Racing Results

3-12 Kern County Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 14th A Main

3-13 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprint Cars 15th A Main

3-26 Mojave Valley Raceway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 8th A Main

3-27 Mojave Valley Raceway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

4-3 Barona Speedway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 11th A Main

4-10 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 20th A Main

4-17 Merced Speedway California Lightning/BCRA Civil War 7th A Main

5-15 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprint Cars 3rd A Main

5-22 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 17th A Main

5-29 Central Missouri Speedway POWRi Lightning Sprint Car Nationals 4th A Main

5-30 Central Missouri Speedway POWRi Lightning Sprint Car Nationals 12th A Main

6-5 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprint Cars 2nd A Main

7-3 Santa Maria Raceway California Lightning Sprint Cars 11th A Main

7-3 Santa Maria Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 13th A Main

7-17 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 12th A Main

7-24 Santa Maria Speedway California Lightning Sprint Cars 6th A Main

8-21 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 12th A Main

8-28 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprint Cars 4th A Main

9-18 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprint Cars 2nd A Main

9-19 Kern County Raceway California Lightning Sprint Cars 7th A Main

9-19 Kern County Raceway USAC West Coast Sprint Cars 9th A Main

9-25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 14th A Main

10-2 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprint Cars 6th A Main

10-14 Lemoore Raceway California Cup Lightning Sprints Cars 11th A Main

10-15 Lemoore Raceway California Cup Lightning Sprints Cars 3rd A Main

10-16 Lemoore Raceway California Cup Lightning Sprints Cars 16th A Main

10-23 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 24th A Main