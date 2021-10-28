Redesigned NASCAR BetCenter to Feature Content from The Action Network

Expanded partnership brings shared sports betting content to NASCAR platforms

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Oct. 28, 2021) – NASCAR is expanding its sports betting footprint, announcing today an expanded content partnership with The Action Network, the most trusted source for sports betting insights and analytics. The partnership will create engaging editorial content and analysis on NASCAR BetCenter while also featuring a NASCAR navigation area on The Action Network’s website and app.

“As NASCAR’s handle continues to grow, we want to ensure we’re delivering the highest quality content for people actively engaged with sports betting,” said Joseph Solosky, Managing Director of Sports Betting, NASCAR. “Our continued partnership with The Action Network further strengthens our sports betting content as their team of experts help us generate new and creative ways to engage with fans and grow the sport.”

In 2019, NASCAR became the first sports league to partner with The Action Network around shared sports betting content. Since then, the NASCAR BetCenter was created, offering fans the latest driver odds, picks, predictions and more. Through this enhanced partnership, the NASCAR BetCenter will begin offering more betting-oriented content to fans through a seamless integration across NASCAR and The Action Network platforms.

“We’re thrilled to renew and expand our partnership with NASCAR,” said Chad Millman, Chief Content Officer, The Action Network. “They’ve been at the forefront of bringing innovative content and gaming options to fans for several years, reminding everyone that the rush of betting races is the perfect complement to watching them.”

This announcement is the latest in a series of partnerships demonstrating NASCAR’s commitment to building a responsible and unique sports betting experience for race fans and new audiences. Most recently, Fubo Sportsbook became the fourth Authorized Gaming Operator (AGO) of NASCAR, joining Barstool Sportsbook, BetMGM and WynnBET.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty’s Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).