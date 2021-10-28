The City of New Orleans: Things You Didn’t Know

New Orleans is an amazing and unique city. Everyone knows about Mardi Gras, but have you heard of the most haunted house in New Orleans or eaten alligator for breakfast? In this article, we have compiled some of the most unusual facts about “NOLA,” as called by the locals. Some are well-known and some new, but they are all fun new things to learn about the Big Easy!

New Orleans – or N’awlins – has a rich culture reflected in its food, music, and festivals. French colonists established the city as La Nouvelle-Orléans in 1718. In 1862, following the Louisiana Purchase from France, New Orleans took on a new role as part of the United States. Since then, the city has established itself as one of the most prominent cities of the state of Louisiana – if not the entire country. Let us take a look at some of the most intriguing features of New Orleans.

The Motorcycle Culture

The sense of camaraderie and community that connects motorcycle riders across the world is almost unrivaled. In New Orleans, this scenario is especially vivid. There is an array of riding experiences that you can acquire from this city.

Go out on a sunny day in the streets of NOLA, and, chances are, you will witness a massive group of bikers riding in unison. You might also see groups of “old-school” bikers bursting through the empty streets on their chromed Harleys. Even their attires are unique, with stylish leather jackets and heavy boots being their most prominent features, aside from the intensely customized bikes.

The female riders are hardly different, except for their clothing which they hardly wear while biking. The New Orleans Motorcycle Culture is fascinating, especially for tourists who have never seen anything like it ever before. In fact, a visit to NOLA might be the perfect opportunity to ride a motorcycle on the highway for the first time. You don’t want to miss out on that.

The City’s Haunted Nature

New Orleans is home to the most haunted places in the United States. Of course, there’s no government-issued data on which cities are the most haunted in the United States. However, whether you are a skeptic of the spectral or have a passion for the phantom, it is easy to see why New Orleans – with its creepy cemeteries, voodoo practices, and ties to the occult – has earned its reputation as a refuge for souls yet to depart.

There are endless horror stories associated with the city. The slave tortures, the Royal Street estate murders committed by Delphine LaLaurie, the massacre at Gardette-LePretre Mansion, the child’s presence at Hotel Monteleone, the poltergeists of Muriel’s restaurant – you name it! The city has it all. The city plays host to countless tourists every year just for this very reason. Talk about the ultimate experience of a haunted city!

The World’s Longest Continuous Bridge

In the Guinness Book of World Records, the iconic Lake Pontchartrain Causeway holds the record for being the longest, over-water, continuous bridge in the world. The record has remained untouched ever since the bridge was built back in 1956. It is a remarkable landmark, something every tourist in the city must visit. The bridge is so astonishingly long, drivers have claimed that they lose sight of land when they reach the middle.

Imagine how scary it can be! There have also been reports of mothers giving birth on the bridge as they could not cross the bridge and make it in time to the hospital. We suggest every New Orleans tourist go check the Causeway out. Chances are, they will stay baffled for days!

The Birthplace of Poker and Craps

The globally recognized card games Poker and Craps originated from the city of New Orleans. Poker was initially a French game called Poque and was quite popular during the 17th century. With the arrival of French colonists, the game entered US soil (New Orleans, to be precise) and stayed. American settlers converted the name into English and began calling it Poker. Over time, many rules changed, but the theme remained the same. The story behind craps is also similar, with its initial name being Crapaud – French for frog.

Mardi Gras Is a Children’s Event

While Mardi Gras might seem like an all-out party from the outside, the event is for young children. The kids of New Orleans grow in a unique environment because of Mardi Gras, as nothing can compare with it in the entire country.

When the occasion hits, you will witness never-ending parades – throwing doubloons, beads, trinkets, and whatnot, to the children screaming their lungs out in the streets. At St. Charles Avenue, you will see hundreds of beautifully-dressed children waiting in line to join the massive costume party, which is a feature of Mardi Gras.

The Strange Cemeteries Are Different

If you happen to breathe your last breath in New Orleans, there is a big possibility that you will not be buried “six feet under.” Instead, you may end up in one of the iconic above-ground necropolises in the city.

The geographic placement of NOLA means it is basically below sea level. The entire city contains wet soil, making it unwise to bury the dead in the ground. Thus, mausoleums and tombs were built to solve this horrendous problem.

As time passed, these tombs developed. Nowadays, you will see colossal family tombs and grand cemeteries. This method of burial has now made its way into the core culture of the city. There are more than 40 legendary cemeteries in New Orleans – the largest being the St. Louis Cemetery No. 1. If you happen to visit the place, make sure you check out the famous tombs of Marie Laveau, the Voodoo queen, and Homer Plessy, the civil rights activist.

Final Thoughts

Every city in the world has its own set of unique features. However, when it comes to New Orleans, the attributes are just too many. If on a short trip, there is every possibility that you will not be able to cover even half of what the city has to offer.

Make sure you do your research and identify the spots that you desire to visit before booking the tickets.