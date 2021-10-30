24 Hours of Racing Ahead for Round 3 Racing at Sebring

Sebring, Fla. (29 October 2021) – With the 2021 World Racing League (WRL) season winding down, Round 3 Racing heads to Sebring International Raceway for the penultimate round on October 29-31st. The weekend at Sebring will host the only 24-hour endurance race on the schedule this year.

No. 701 Team Cooper Tires Porsche Cayman (GP1)

Standing on the top step of the podium in the previous round at VIRginia International Raceway, the Team Cooper Tire team aim to replicate results. New for the endurance weekend at Sebring, Brian Ghidinelli joins Mike Gilbert, Loni Unser, and Mo Dadkhah in the driver lineup of the Porsche Cayman.

Ghidinelli, founder of Hagerty MotorsportReg and Race Hero, brings experience and success to the team with over 10 years behind the wheel.

“It is incredibly exciting to join Round 3 Racing in the No. 701 Team Cooper Tires Porsche Cayman,” said Ghidinelli. “Being able to come to Sebring and do a 24 hour race is a very special opportunity. Mike (Gilbert), Mo (Dadkhah) and Loni (Unser) have a whole season of work together already so joining the team I want to make sure I keep the car in good condition for them. My ultimate goal is to win and it is possible with this team and this car.”

No. 601 Team Sentinel Porsche Boxster (GP2)

The Team Sentinel lineup of James Candelaria, Christian Maloof, Hannah Grisham and Cole Loftsgard have redemption on their mind as their weekend at VIR was plagued by mechanical gremlins. The R3R crew worked through the six week break to fine tune the Boxster.

Loftsgard, who usually pilots the sister No. 605 Porsche Boxster, joins the No. 601 Team Sentinel Porsche Boxster adding to the strength in the driver’s seat. Loftsgard has stood atop the podium four times this season in the GP3 category. He hopes to bring that history of success to the No. 601 Team Sentinel Porsche Boxster this weekend.

Primed with fresh machinery and an additional teammate, the Sentinel drivers will make their first 24 hour race start together on Saturday.

“When you think of Sebring, you think of all the history that has been made here,” said Grisham. “The Round 3 Racing crew has worked hard to get the No. 601 Team Sentinel Porsche Boxster ready for this weekend. 24 hours is a long time for a race car and Sebring can be brutal to the equipment with all the bumps and surface changes. Our job is to keep the car clean so we can be at the finish.”

No. 605 Hagerty Drivers Club Porsche Boxster (GP1)

Currently leading the GP3 National Championship, the No. 605 Hagerty Drivers Club Porsche Boxster of Jim Ptak, Dennis Neel, and Carter Pease welcome Buz McCall, Brad McCall, and Sarah Montgomery to the driver lineup.

The No. 605 Porsche has shined all season claiming seven consecutive podiums including four wins and currently hold the championship lead by 16 points heading into the weekend. Crossing the finish line Sunday is the goal for the six drivers as the 24 hour race will count for double points.

The No. 605 Porsche returns to WRL competition with a newly built chassis ready for Sebring.

“We have put in a lot of time and effort in the shop to get this car built and ready for this weekend,” said Brad McCall. “The guys in the No. 605 have been super successful this season so Buz (McCall), Sarah (Montgomery) and I will help them continue that as much as possible. Rest is going to be the most important part and can make or break your race. Luckily we came as prepared as possible and it really will be a team effort to finish this race.”

The 24 Hours of Sebring International Raceway begins Saturday, October 30th at 12:00 PM ET. Live streaming will be available via the World Racing League YouTube channel (YouTube.com/RaceWRL).