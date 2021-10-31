Wayne Taylor Racing Earns Five Top Fives in LST World Final

Misano, Italy. (October 31, 2021) – The final four races of the 2021 Lamborghini Super Trofeo season were held over the past two days, concluding the Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Final weekend at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Emilia-Romagna, Italy. The Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing stable, consisting of five drivers competing in four cars across three classes, achieved five top five finishes across all four races against their European LST colleagues in a special finale event.

With twice as many vehicles in the field, the format was arranged so that the PRO and PRO|AM drivers from either side of the Atlantic were grouped together for a pair of races, and the AM and LB cup entries from both continents were grouped for a double header of their own.

Kyle Marcelli and Daniel Formal represented the sole WTR entry in the PRO and PRO|AM event, as Jordan Missig, who ran PRO|AM in the North American season, took the opportunity to enter the AM and LB Cup final in the AM class. Marcelli and Formal earned a pair of top five finishes with fifth in both World Final races. They improved from their qualifying position in each instance, wrapping up an impressive season with another strong performance against global competition.

Ashton Harrison’s star rose over the weekend, beginning with an impressive display of tight wheel-to-wheel racing, lap-after-lap, while fighting for a podium in Race 1. She finished third on track, beating the European entry with whom she was battling closely, but thanks to a pair of separate steward’s decisions, both drivers were given five-second penalties and the fifth-place finisher was promoted to the podium post-race. That did not deter her though, and despite a solo spin in the opening of Race 2 that dropped her to last, she put together a fantastic recovery drive, charging through the field to finish fourth for the second time in as many races.

After a quiet Race 1, Randy Sellari saved the best for last and put together a potential candidate for his personal top drive of the season. After starting in P12, he moved up seven positions over the course of the race to finish fifth, capping his season by going from strength to strength.

Jordan Missig, who put his No. 153 car on pole for the AM and LB Cup Race 2, unfortunately did not start the second race due to damage sustained in an incident while attempting a pass for the overall lead on the opening lap of Race 1.

Prestige Performance with WTR will now switch full focus to the 2022 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship. WTR’s 2021 racing season will conclude on November 10-13, when the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 contests the title-deciding 2021 Motul Petit Le Mans. WeatherTech Championship qualifying airs at 3:40 p.m. ET on November 12 on imsa.tv. Green flag will wave on Sunday, November 13 at 12:05 p.m. ET with full live coverage on Trackpass on NBC Sports Gold and partial coverage starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

FINAL RESULTS: WORLD FINAL PRO and PRO|AM, RACE 1

PRO CLASS, No. 101 Prestige Performance with WTR Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Kyle Marcelli | Daniel Formal – P5 overall

Qualification by Kyle Marcelli – P6 overall

FINAL RESULTS: WORLD FINAL AM and LB CUP, RACE 1

AM CLASS, No. 153 WTR Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Jordan Missig – DNF

Qualification by Jordan Missig – P3 overall

AM CLASS, No. 125 Harrison Contracting with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Ashton Harrison – P4 overall

Qualification by Ashton Harrison – P6 overall

AM CLASS, No. 103 JG Wentworth with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Randy Sellari – P11 overall

Qualification by Randy Sellari – P11 in class, P12 overall

FINAL RESULTS: WORLD FINAL PRO and PRO|AM, RACE 2

PRO CLASS, No. 101 Prestige Performance with WTR Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Kyle Marcelli | Daniel Formal – P5 overall

Qualification by Daniel Formal – P6 in class, P7 overall

FINAL RESULTS: WORLD FINAL AM and LB CUP, RACE 2

AM CLASS, No. 153 WTR Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Jordan Missig – DNS

Qualification by Jordan Missig – P1 overall

AM CLASS, No. 125 Harrison Contracting with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Ashton Harrison – P4 overall

Qualification by Ashton Harrison – P6 overall

AM CLASS, No. 103 JG Wentworth with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Randy Sellari – P5 overall

Qualification by Randy Sellari – P11 in class, P12 overall