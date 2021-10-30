Thwaits Heads to Finale at Texas for Trans Am Season Championship Looking Strong in Top Five

Franklin, TENNESSEE – October 29, 2021 – Although it’s been far from plain sailing, 2020 Extreme GT Class Champion Ken Thwaits has enjoyed a hugely rewarding rookie season in the TA Class and is now aiming to go out on a high note. The Trans Am presented by Pirelli series rolls into Texas and the prestigious Circuit of The Americas for the annual finale and what will be the Round 12 of the 2021 season in the TA Class. Driver Ken Thwaits sits in P4 in the Driver’s Championship with an impressive 196 points.

Ken has made the podium on two occasions this year, at Laguna Seca and then again in Virginia where he was P3 on both occasions and has picked up points very consistently all season. He drove the opening race way back in March in a Dodge Challenger but has been piloting a Chevrolet Camaro for the rest of year to great effect under the Showtime Motorsports banner with the black Franklin Road Apparel No. 5 car being one of the fixtures on the circuit.

While a podium finish in the Drivers Championship looks beyond his reach, to finish behind only newly crowned Chris Dyson and former Champions Tomy Drissi and Ernie Francis is a noteworthy achievement, something not lost on Ken when we spoke to him at his Tennessee headquarters this week.

“Winning the Extreme GT Class last year was a huge thrill but if anything this year has been even better. Being up among such great teams and drivers is very satisfying and I want to thank everyone behind the Franklin Road Apparel team. We’ve really got to know each other over the season and it paid off with some great results. Now, I want to go out on a high and do as well as we possibly can at COTA.”

Joining Ken and Showtime Motorsports next weekend in Texas will be Cameron Lawrence, two-time Trans Am Series Champion. He will return to the Trans Am Series for the season finale event at Circuit of the Americas and will pilot the #6 Franklin Road Apparel Chevrolet Camaro in TA2 for Showtime Motorsports.

Showtime Motorsports has available options for the right driver, which could be you! This is an excellent flagship program and Trans Am racing in both TA1 and TA2 are both opportunities being offered for 2022. Get in touch with Ken!

Let’s not forget, there’s more to Ken than being a driver and his Franklin Road Apparel business not only sponsored the hugely successful inaugural TA2 Class race at the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville but Ken also drove in it, charging through the field from an unpromising position to finish in P14 from 37 starters at his home town event. In conjunction with Trans Am, Franklin Road Apparel have produced some terrific commemorative gear which is available through the Franklin Road Apparel website.

Circuit of the Americas (CoTA) is a grade 1 FIA-specification 3.427-mile motor racing track and is the venue of the Formula One United States Grand Prix. It’s arguably North America’s Premier Motorsports facility these days, and having been designed primarily with single seater cars in mind, presents a unique and particularly tough challenge for the stock cars of Trans Am. It also makes for one of the best spectacles of the year.

Visit the team’s website for Showtime Motorsports, showtimemotorsports.net. Learn more about the Showtime Motorsports team partner, Franklin Road Apparel, at franklinroad.com and keep up to date with the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli at gotransam.com. #GoTransAm

Check out the Showtime Motorsports Facebook page: facebook.com/showtimemotorsp/ and @ShowtimeMotorsp on Instagram

About Showtime Motorsports:

The Showtime Motorsports brand includes Ken Thwait’s racing team and racecars, and an outstanding classic Camaro collection. Showtime Motorsports brings together a dynamic staff who employ diverse talents and share a passion for cars, racing and caring for clients like they are our own family members.