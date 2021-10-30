SS GreenLight Racing | Joe Graf Jr. Martinsville Speedway October Event Preview

SS GreenLight Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | Dead On Tools 250

Fast Facts

No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr)

Primary Partner(s): Dead On Tools 250

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Joe Williams

Dead On Tools 250 Starting Position: 32nd (Event Formula)

Driver Points Position: 27th | Owner Points Position: 38th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines (ECR)

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back: This weekend at Martinsville Raceway, Joe Graf Jr. and the No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet Camaro will highlight CoverSeal as the primary partner in the penultimate race of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

CoverSeal® —the standout cover option keeping vehicles and other outdoor investments safe from rodents and the weather has served as associate marketing partner at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in August, Richmond (Va.) Raceway in September and last weekend at Kansas Speedway.

This weekend, however, CoverSeal® will increase its commitment and serve as the primary marketing partner in their first-ever primary partnership in auto racing.

We Have You COVERED: Racing fans know the importance of keeping cars in top-quality condition, and they can extend an unmatched level of care toward their own vehicles with CoverSeal®.

These covers don’t just protect vehicles from nature’s damage: whether fans plan to tailgate at the track or barbecue in the backyard, CoverSeal® craftsmanship can protect grills and furniture when not in use.

The CoverSeal® weighted apron helps seal the cover to the ground on each version, making the cover easy to use and hard to beat.

Spooktacular Decision: To celebrate their first foray into the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joe Graf Jr., CoverSeal® and Graf Jr. unveiled a limited edition Halloween-themed No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro hero card.

The car decked out in spooktacular colors is also filled with some personal information from Joe Graf Jr. surrounding All Hallows’ Eve.

Halloween first came to the United States in the 1840s but the observance of Halloween dates back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain.

The custom of Halloween came to America in the 1840s with Irish immigrants fleeing a potato famine. At that time, the favorite pranks in New England included tipping over outhouses and unhinging fence gates.

Another New Sponsor Announcement: Before the curtain is drawn on the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, SS GreenLight Racing and Joe Graf Jr. will announce again another innovative marketing partner for the final race of the year at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway next month.

The new sponsor is also new to NASCAR and the Xfinity Series scene and is scheduled to be announced on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

Save The Date: The offseason may be approaching, but that doesn’t mean Joe Graf Jr. won’t be around. This week, he confirmed his attendance for this year’s 32nd annual Stocks-For-Tots.

Returning after a one-year sabbatical due to COVID-19, this year’s event is set for Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in Mooresville, N.C.

Additional details on the engagement will be available through Graf’s social media or Stocks-For-Tots, official Facebook page.

Since 1989, Stocks for Tots has generated more than $1 million and collected well in excess of 70,000 toys during its never-ending efforts to raise awareness of child abuse throughout North Carolina.

School Back In Session: While juggling a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule with SS GreenLight Racing, college life has resumed for Joe Graf Jr.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Graf Jr. has resorted to online classes at the University of New York, where he is pursuing a degree in business, media and sports management.

In Loving Memory: This weekend at Kansas Speedway and for the remainder of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Joe Graf Jr. and SS GreenLight Racing will carry the name of Bray Pemberton on the passenger side name rail of the team’s No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro.

Pemberton passed away on September 8, 2021, after a brief illness.

﻿Pemberton was an instrumental figure in the everyday business and growth of Graf’s motorsports career. He will be deeply missed by all.

Saving You Some Money: As fall has officially fallen, Joe Graf Jr.’s other marketing partner Z Grills still wants to help the NASCAR community save money – but also enjoy the perfect fall barbecue dinner.

With the holidays on the horizon, Z Grills Racing (ZGrillsRacing.com) is offering a 10 percent discount off your TOTAL purchase, using the code NASCAR at checkout.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Martinsville Speedway Starts: Joe Graf Jr. will make his third NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in Saturday night’s Dead On Tools 250.

In his two previous races, Graf Jr. finished 21st and 38th respectively. In his most recent trip to the historic Virginia race track, Graf Jr. contended for a top-20 finish but was wiped out of the race by another competitor 71 laps from the finish.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Short Track Nuggets: At tracks classified as a short track, Graf has competed in 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 25.3 and an average result of 22.6.

Kansas Speedway | Kansas Lottery 300 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway, Graf Jr. fought hard in the final intermediate race of the season.

After starting 30th, Graf muscled his No. 07 EAT SLEEP RACE Chevrolet Camaro inside the top-20, until a series of flat tires flattened the team’s solid effort, resulting in a 29th place finish.

Put Me In Coach: To strengthen his physique, Joe Graf Jr. began collaborating with new trainer and former NASCAR Cup Series Josh Wise during the 2020 offseason.

In addition to Wise, Graf has also been working with former NASCAR driver and open-wheel driver Scott Speed on being more disciplined behind the wheel of his No. 07 CoverSeal Chevrolet Camaro.

Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 85 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month.

The current estimated value of his collection tops $90,000.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief.

He will crew chief his 64th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday night and his third at the 0.526-mile oval.

In his previous 63 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected four top-five and 15 top-10 finishes.

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing. Veteran JJ Yeley will drive the No. 17 Chevrolet Camaro on Saturday night for his 15th start of the 2021 season.

Yeley is set to make his 350th career NASCAR Xfinity Series start and fourth at Martinsville. His best Xfinity track finish occurred in the 2006 Goody’s 250, where he finished ninth after starting 10th for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafJr.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

For more on SS GreenLight Racing, please like them on Facebook (SS GreenLight Racing) and follow them on Twitter (@SSGLR0708) and visit their website at SSGreenLight.com.

Joe Graf Jr. Pre-Race Quotes:

On Martinsville Speedway: “Redemption is on my mind this weekend at Martinsville. I am stoked about having CoverSeal onboard our No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro for the next to last race of the year.

“Martinsville is a tough short track, but I embrace the challenge and I would like nothing more than leaving Martinsville on Saturday night with a performance similar to what we had in our most recent short track at Bristol Motor Speedway last month.

“We’ve had a lot of speed in our cars the last few weeks and we’ve been able to capitalize on that when we didn’t have bad luck on our side. I hope we can leave Martinsville with some momentum on our side for the finale at Phoenix.”

On Xfinity Series Homestretch Run: “Hard to believe there is just two races left in the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Just two more weekends. Our season has not gone the way we planned, but it has not been from a lack of effort, just a variety of circumstances – most beyond our control.

“I really look forward to Martinsville and Phoenix though. We see those races as opportunities. Not only an opportunity to deliver strong finishes but build some momentum for the offseason. We are also starting to get focused on 2022 and cannot wait to announce those plans soon.”

Race Information:

The Dead On Tools 250 (250 laps | 131.5 miles) is the 32nd of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-car field will take the green flag on Sat., Oct. 30, 2021, shortly after 6:00 p.m. ET with live coverage on NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

About SS Green Light Racing:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing led by team owner and former driver Bobby Dotter has been a mainstay in the sport fielding entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

SS GreenLight Racing will continue with a two-car program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021.