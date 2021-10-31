RCR NCS Post Race Report – Martinsville Speedway

Strong Run For Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Cowboy Channel Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Team at Martinsville Speedway

Finish: 12th

Start: 14th

Points: 17th

“We had a fast Cowboy Channel Chevrolet today at Martinsville Speedway. It was good to lead laps and run up front. We fought hard today, coming back from damage in Stage 2 and cutting multiple right-front tires. Our forward drive was ridiculously good. We started the race 14th and quickly drove into the top-10, ultimately finishing Stage 1 seventh. It was really challenging once we fell back in the running order because we were in the middle of the pack and around a lot of other cars and a lot of action. We worked as a team to get back on the lead lap, though, and survived some wild action out there to finish 12th. Good job by everyone on this RCR team.”

-Austin Dillon

Hard-Fought Day For Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Childress Vineyards Chevrolet Team at Martinsville Speedway

Finish: 18th

Start: 18th

Points: 13th

“Racing at Martinsville Speedway is always a fun challenge. When you hit it just right, your car can make up ground quickly and roll through the corners. Today though, our Childress Vineyards Chevrolet battled a tight-handling condition for most of the race. It felt like the front tires were asleep. My Richard Childress Racing team kept working on the overall balance and we would make gains on the short run, but once the track rubbered up, it went back to the front tires not being awake enough. This No. 8 team showed perseverance all day and fought as hard as we could. We will now set our eyes on Phoenix next week and look to finish the season on a high note.”

-Tyler Reddick