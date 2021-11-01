Bitcoin Transaction: Should Casinos Provide Players with the BTC Deposits/Withdrawals?

The latest technological innovations have brought many changes to the world of iGaming. One of the revolutionary advances in the industry has been the introduction of cryptocurrency. Most casinos already accept Bitcoin for both deposits and withdrawals. Bitcoin-only casinos are the latest trend in the online gambling world, as some platforms have announced that they will no longer offer fiat currencies. In this article, we take an in-depth look at whether bitcoin deposits and withdrawals are necessary at online casinos.

Swift Transactions

Online casinos without cryptocurrencies are not efficient anymore. When making deposits and withdrawals, you have to wait for your funds to arrive. It seems frustrating to wait for your money hours and days when using typical payment methods such as Visa, Mastercard, or bank wire. Online casinos cannot afford such a long pending time anywhere. They want to provide gamblers with better services, so introducing Bitcoin payments is one of the logical moves.

Bitcoin has the capacity to handle both deposits and withdrawals transactions in the shortest possible time. Whether you play at a 20 dollar minimum deposit US online casino or another place, now you can benefit from swift and smooth transactions. In addition, the processing of both payments and withdrawals is hassle-free, which is another reason for broader inclusion.

Low Fees

When making payments and cashouts at bitcoin casinos, players have to cover smaller charges compared to platforms with fiat currencies. Traditional banking methods will always charge something on your transactions. That means that you need to spend more money when gambling online and take home less than you won.

Bitcoin casinos come with minimal or zero fees for gambling-related transactions. It means that players are not only able to benefit from swifter transactions, but they can also save funds and enhance total winnings.

Different Bonuses

When you join bitcoin casinos, you will receive different incentives from the gambling provider. BTC casinos are able to offer more incentives to their players as they don’t have to bear banking costs or similar. At the same time, BTC providers can keep more profit and deliver it to players in the form of promotions and bonuses.

Be sure to join the crypto casino, and you will benefit from some of the following bonuses:

No deposit offers: Available in the form of free spins or free cash

Welcome Bonus: Reserved for new customers who register at the site

VIP Rewards: The offer is provided to loyal players who make regular deposits

Better Winnings

Bitcoin gambling sites have higher payout rates compared to traditional sites. It means that players in BTC casinos have a higher likelihood to leave the casino with some cash compared to visitors of land-based casinos. When it comes to jackpot awards, bitcoin casinos are more prone to give generous awards as they can save more money than traditional platforms.

Safe Gambling Experience

When playing at BTC casino and making deposits, you keep your anonymity all the time. Unlike that, when accessing traditional casinos, you have to provide all personal and financial information before completing the payment.

Bitcoin casinos will only require players to connect a bitcoin wallet with the account to be able to place bets. After that, you can continue with the gambling experience without having to worry about safety.

No Geo-Restrictions

Location is one of the main issues in online casinos. When you play at traditional casinos, you can access content only from specific locations which are not restricted. BTC casinos, on the other hand, don’t impose such requirements regarding the location. That means that players from all over the world are able to sign up at the BTC site and enjoy the gameplay. That’s one more reason for casinos to introduce bitcoin as the payment/withdrawal method.