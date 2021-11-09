Top 3 Mustang Builds | “Hot Lap” Video

AmericanMuscle Embraces the Future at SEMA 2021

PAOLI, Pa. (November 8th, 2021) – It is SEMA season and AmericanMuscle (AM) is on location to share the highlights in its newest “Hot Lap” YouTube video. AM host, Justin Dugan visits the Ford booth and “Ford Out Front” area to share his favorite Mustang builds from this year’s show. With the electric car stealing the spotlight, AM expects a polarized reaction from its community of Mustang owners and enthusiasts.

The buzz of the show can be heard as Justin heads inside to the Ford Booth to begin with his third pick which turns out to be two Tjin Edition builds. Sharing the award for ‘best in show,’ Justin calls the teal S550 EcoBoost and bright orange Mustang Mach-E “rad builds” that are “straight out of the future.” Coming in at number two is a 2012 ‘69 Tribute Mustang offering up modern amenities with a retro vibe. This build features a throttle body, intake, and suspension parts sourced from americanmuscle.com. Justin wraps up outside with a review of the Mach-E 1400 and Cobra Jet 1400 as his final pick(s).

AM’s new video helps customers embrace the future with not three, but five incredible builds from SEMA 2021. From a 2012 ‘69 Tribute Mustang to stand-out 2021 Mach-E builds, AM’s picks will inspire, educate, and fuel a healthy debate on what can truly be called a Mustang. Old school and future-thinking Mustang-lovers are invited to subscribe to AM’s YouTube channel to stay on top of all the latest Mustang news as soon as it is released.

View it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/am-mustang-sema-2021.html

