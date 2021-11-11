Top Ford Truck Builds of SEMA 2021

AmericanTrucks’ New ‘The Haul’ Episode Takes Viewers to Vegas

PAOLI, Pa. (Nov 10th, 2021) – In this episode of AmericanTrucks’ (AT) ‘The Haul’ YouTube series, Justin Dugan is on location in Las Vegas, NV to check out the “biggest and baddest” Ford truck builds at SEMA 2021. The video includes vehicle walkarounds, event coverage, and what to expect at this year’s show.

“We’re going to be bringing you the hottest trucks of the show, not just F-150s but also the little guys, the big guys, and everything in between,” says Justin. After taking in the sights and sounds of the Ford Out Front playground, Justin heads over to some standout truck builds to give viewers a taste of what to expect when visiting the show. Inside at the Ford Booth, Justin shares footage and commentary on some of top picks: a BTR Customs F-150 Tremor, Ford F-100 Eluminator, Ford Performance Sport truck, 2021 F-150 Lighting, Tucci Hotrods’ Maverick, Skyjacker Suspensions’ 2021 Ranger, Air Design’s Maverick, and Addictive Desert Design‘s Raptor.

AT’s new episode of ‘The Haul’ shares the excitement of SEMA with a focus on noteworthy Ford truck builds. From the tried-and-true F150s/F250’s to new products like the Maverick and Bronco; there’s something for everyone at SEMA 2021. AT is committed to its community of truck owners and enthusiasts with event coverage, how-to videos, parts reviews, customer builds, and much more.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/at-ford-sema-2021.html

