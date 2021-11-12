The 2021 season is over with new champions

The 2021 NASCAR season concluded this past weekend at Phoenix Raceway. We saw the season dominator Kyle Larson captured the Cup Series championship, Daniel Hemric captured the Xfinity Series championship and Ben Rhodes captured the Camping World Truck Series championship.

The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team with driver Larson had a dominating 2021 season and will most likely be in the record books for many years to come unless Larson up’s his own stats in 2022. Larson won 10 races with 20 top-five finishes. This was the most races won since Jimmie Johnson did it in 2007.

With these amazing statistics, sports betting fans will be watching next season and betting on Larson and the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team to dominate and run up front again in 2022. The team will be the perfect match heading into the 2022 season to win the series championship title.

“I cannot believe it. I didn’t even think I’d be racing a Cup car a year and a half ago. To win a championship is crazy. I’ve got to say first off thank you so much to Rick Hendrick, Hendrickcars.com, Jeff Gordon, NASCAR, every single one of my supporters in the stands, watching at home, my family. I’ve got so many of my friends and family here. My parents, my sister, my wife, and kids.” Larson said.

If you compare the two seasons and the drivers, Larson led 2,581 laps and Johnson led 1,290. The 2,581 laps are the most since 1995 when Jeff Gordon led 2,610 laps. “The greats, and when I say it, I think, that’s a very small percentage, they know-how, in the toughest moments, when the heat is on, how to rise up and pull something off that others aren’t capable,” Gordon said.

The 2020 Cup champion Chase Elliott and Larson will compete on November 18-20 in the USAC National Midget Championship Hangtown 100 at Placerville (Calif.) Speedway. Larson will be running in the USAC National Midget Championship race and then both drivers will compete in the Merced Winged 360 sprint car race.

On to the Xfinity series

Hemric led 663 laps, 15 top-five finishes, 21 top-10 finishes, and won the race, his first career win, to capture the championship. Hemric is the only driver to get his first win of the season and win the series title.

“Unbelievable. These guys right here have asked me all year how bad do you want it? We gave away one here in the spring. I felt like we had to give one up last week to get here. We were not going to be denied. Thank you, Dave Rogers (crew chief). Bill and Cindy Gallaher. Everyone at Poppy Bank. Will Gallaher. They took a chance on me in 2015 in some form or fashion. They stuck with me through times they probably shouldn’t have to be honest with you. I’ve been waiting a long damn time to do that.” Hemric said.

Finally the Camping World Truck Series

Rhodes, driving for ThorSport Racing won two races, eight top-five and 16 top-10 finishes over 22 races to claim the championship. This is Rhodes’ first NASCAR championship in his sixth full-time season.

“That was the hardest last 40 laps I think I have ever driven in my life. I was doing things to the race car I probably shouldn’t have been doing, it was dumb, but I had everything to lose. And we brought it home and won it. I don’t even know what to say. This is crazy.” Rhodes said.