TRAVIS PASTRANA TOPS NITRO RALLYCROSS SUPERCAR PODIUM AT THRILLING PHOENIX FINALE

By Official Release
NASCAR GUEST STAR KYLE BUSCH EARNS FOURTH
Championship Battle Moves to Southern California’s Glen Helen Raceway

(Phoenix) Travis Pastrana (USA) scored his first Nitro Rallycross win at the Phoenix stop of the 2021 championship series on Sunday, while NASCAR guest star Kyle Busch put in a strong performance to place fourth.

In the high adrenaline Supercar final on Nitro RX’s most challenging course yet, Pastrana held off Timmy Hansen (SWE), who earned second, as well as Subaru teammate Scott Speed (USA), who placed third. Hansen won the season opener in Utah and Speed took victory at last month’s championship stop in Minnesota. Only six points separate these top three drivers in the standings.

After celebratory donuts in front of the packed grandstands, Pastrana said, “This [win] is number one by far. It’s absolutely amazing… The Hansens are so good; and Scott Speed: if he gets in front, you’re not getting around.”

NASCAR star Kyle Busch (USA) held nothing back piloting the ZipRecruiter #GoNitro car in his rallycross debut. After qualifying 11th and then advancing through the stacked field of elite drivers to secure his place in the final, Busch fought his way from the last row of the grid to finish just off the podium in fourth.

For Pastrana, already a six-time National Stage Rally Champion and a global action sports icon, this victory was particularly sweet. Nitro RX has been his brainchild and passion project, as he sought to create an exciting, high impact and next gen motorsport.

Pastrana reflected afterwards, “It is a dream come true for me to see the crowd here, to see the sport come to fruition. [And] I think it’s only the beginning.”

Supercar Final (Phoenix):

FinishCar #NameNationTeam
1199Travis PastranaUSASubaru Motorsports USA
221Timmy HansenSWERed Bull Hansen NRX Team
341Scott SpeedUSASubaru Motorsports USA
451Kyle BuschUSAZipRecruiter #GoNitro
502Cabot BighamUSADreyer Reinbold Racing
634Tanner FoustUSADreyer Reinbold Racing
79Kevin HansenSWERed Bull Hansen NRX Team
800Steve ArpinCANGRX Loenbro

With this weekend’s results, Pastrana trades places with Kevin Hansen (SWE) in the Nitro RX Championship standings, swapping fourth place for second. Kevin’s brother Timmy still sets the pace in first while Speed maintains his hold on third.

Supercar Championship Standings:

PositionNameNationTeamSalt Lake CityMinneapolisPhoenixTotal
1Timmy HansenSWERed Bull Hansen NRX Team50+135+145+2134
2Travis PastranaUSASubaru Motorsports USA25+345+250+4129
3Scott SpeedUSASubaru Motorsports USA30+450+340+1128
4Kevin HansenSWERed Bull Hansen NRX Team40+140+420+1106
5Steve ArpinCANGRX Loenbro45+210+215+377
6Fraser McConnellJAMOlsbergs MSE35+230+10+169
7Tanner FoustUSADreyer Reinbold Racing15+1152556
8Kyle BuschUSA 3535
9Cabot BighamUSAXCITE Energy Racing3030
10Andreas BakkerudNORSubaru Motorsports USA102030
11Robin LarssonSWEMonster Energy RX Cartel25+10+127
12Oliver ErikssonSWEXCITE Energy Racing20525
13Kevin ErikssonSWEOlsbergs MSE0+22
14Oliver BennettGBRXCITE Energy Racing0+11
14Liam DoranGBRMonster Energy RX Cartel0+11

In the final of the NRX Next developmental class, Sage Karam (USA) swept the weekend doubleheader, taking the checkered flag on both Saturday and Sunday. Today’s win also marked his third straight in the series. George MeGennis (USA) came in second, securing the podium on both days and for the fourth time, overall. Casper Jansson (SWE), who took first and second at Salt Lake City, also returned to the podium, placing third.

NRX Next Final (Round 6):

FinishCar #NameNationTeam
124Sage KaramUSADreyer Reinbold Racing
29George MegennisUSA#YellowSquad
336Casper JanssonSWEEnlunds Motorsport
455Lane VacalaUSADreyer Reinbold Racing
521Conner MartellUSADreyer Reinbold Racing

NRX Next Championship Standings:

PositionNameNationTeamRC1RC2RC3RC4RC5RC6Total
1Casper JanssonSWEEnlunds Motorsport504045252040220
2Lane VacalaUSADreyer Reinbold Racing403535403535220
3Martin EnlundSWEEnlunds Motorsport4545504530215
4George MegennisUSA#YellowSquad255030204545215
5Sage KaramUSADreyer Reinbold Racing3020505050200
6Eric GordonUSABak 40 Motorsport3525253525145
7John HoltgerUSAJohn Holtger403070
8Conner MartellUSA 403070
9Simon OlofssonSWEDreyer Reinbold Racing302050

The battle for the Nitro RX championship resumes next weekend at Southern California’s Glen Helen Raceway November 20 and 21. Since 1985, Glen Helen Raceway has been a premier off -road racing destination and is the home of the AMA 125/250 MX Nationals, the Off-Road Winter Series and the National MX track. Now Nitro RX is set to unveil another formidable new track at the iconic venue. 

To experience Nitro RX’s high-flying action in person, tickets can be purchased at https://www.nitrorallycross.com/calendar. Fans can also watch live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on YouTube worldwide.

2021 NITRO RALLYCROSS SCHEDULE

Sept. 24-25 // Utah Motorsports Campus // Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 2-3 // ERX Motor Park // Minneapolis, Minnesota

Nov. 13-14 // Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park // Phoenix, Arizona

Nov. 20-21 // Glen Helen Raceway // Southern California

Dec. 4-5 // The FIRM // North Florida

ABOUT NITRO RALLYCROSS

Launched in 2018 by motorsports icon Travis Pastrana and the innovators of Nitro Circus, Nitro Rallycross has revolutionized motorsport. With innovative purpose-built courses, banked turns inspired by the wide-open action of Supercross and short-form, head-to-head competition, Nitro Rallycross creates high-impact, thrill-packed racing. NRX’s custom-built permanent tracks – featuring the biggest jumps seen in motorsports – create unrivaled racing excitement. The full-throttle competition is now set to go global, as Nitro Rallycross expands into a full standalone championship series. Looking ahead to 2022, NRX will also add an electric Supercar circuit featuring the all-new FC1-X, the most powerful Rallycross vehicle ever built. For more information, visit NitroRallycross.com.

Nitro Rallycross is part of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment. Thrill One is a next-generation content company that lives at the nexus of sports, entertainment and lifestyle, combining the resources of Nitro Circus, Street League Skateboarding, Nitro Rallycross and Thrill One Media. A multi-media platform founded in 2020, Thrill One is dedicated to creating mind-blowing action sports events and original content, fueled by the most daring athletes, talent and brands in thrill-based entertainment. It also boasts one of the largest aggregate social audiences in action sports, with more than 40 million followers across its multiple brand pages and channels. Visit thrillone.com/ for additional information.



Official Release
