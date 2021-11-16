Search
World Wide Technology Raceway owner and CEO Curtis Francois to receive Jack Buck Award December 6

The MAC to Host the 52nd Jack Buck Awards on Dec. 6
Francois, Bruce, Backes, Goldschmidt and Unger to be Honored

ST. LOUIS – On Monday, Dec. 6, the Missouri Athletic Club in Downtown St. Louis will host the 52nd Jack Buck Sports Awards Banquet presented by Redbird Carriers.

This year’s lineup of honorees is set. Recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Isaac Bruce will receive the Stan “the Man” Award for his contributions to St. Louis on the field and in the community through his Foundation. The newly named “Bob Plager Legends Award” will honor two St. Louis Blues greats, Gary Unger and David Backes. World Wide Technology Raceway owner Curtis Francois will receive the Jack Buck Award in recognition for his contributions to racing including landing a coveted NASCAR Cup Series Race for St. Louis. Cardinals Gold-glove 1st baseman Paul Goldschmidt will be honored as the Sports Personality of the Year.

The Jack Buck Award is presented in recognition of dedicated support of sports in St. Louis and making a positive difference in the community. Some past winners of this award include: August A. Busch, Robert Hyland, Joe Garagiola, Stan Musial, Bill DeWitt, Tom Stillman and the MLS4THLOU ownership group.

This annual banquet was established in 1970 by Missouri Athletic Club member Jack Buck to honor the top St. Louis sports figures. Some of the biggest names in sports history including Bob Gibson, Joe Torre, Lou Brock, Ozzie Smith, Al MacInnis, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Brett Hull, Marshall Faulk, Albert Pujols and Kurt Warner have been honored at the event. Every banquet since its inception has aired on KMOX Radio. This year’s banquet can be heard beginning at 8 p.m. on Dec. 6.



