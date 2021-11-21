LOGAN SEAVEY WINS LIGHTNING SPRINT CAR MAIN AT HANGTOWN 100

(Upland, CA, November 19, 2021) USAC racing star Logan Seavey made a cameo appearance in the California Lightning Sprint Car Series/Bay Cities Racing Association co-sanctioned “Hangtown 100” and won the 25-lap main event Thursday night at the Placerville Speedway. The win was his first ever in the CLS.

The fastest 12 qualifiers garnered points. The heat races used an ASCS formula that distributed points by combining finishing positions and passing points. When those points were tallied up after the heats, the top sixteen drivers went straight into the main event. Drivers that did not accumulate enough points to get into the top sixteen ran a twelve lap B main. The top four finishers in the B earned the final spots for the main event.

Seavey began the evening on the right foot by being the fastest of 34-qualifiers with a time of 12.558 on the quarter-mile oval. San Diego’s A.J. Bender, winner of the “5th Annual Western States Lightning Sprint Car Championship” at the Bakersfield Speedway on Tuesday night, was second fastest with a lap of 12.624. Alex Lewis, who traveled south from Bellingham, Washington for the race, was third best in time trials with a 12.663.

Placerville regular Scott Kinney of Citrus Heights, El Cajon 14-year-old Braden Chiaramonte, Lakeside teen Grant Sexton and Bender captured the four, eight lap heat races.

Modesto’s Jozef Ferolito, Placerville local Brandon Leedy, Gardena’s Dominic Del Monte and Fargo, North Dakota’s Cody Meyer took the four transfers in the hotly contested B main.

For the main event, Lewis was on the pole, and he had Seavey alongside. Row two was made up of Sexton Gatlin teammates Sexton and Bender. The third row featured Chiaramonte on the inside with Levi Klatt from Langley, British Columbia Canada next to him. CLS teens David Gasper of Santa Barbara and Palmdale’s Eric Greco, who were still battling for the series championship, staffed row four.

Seavey leapt into the lead when the green light flashed to start the main event, but the proceedings did not get far. Mid-pack starters Brent Sexton, and the Citrus Heights duo of Hunter Kinney and Scott Kinney got together on the front straight. Hunter and Sexton flipped, and the red flag immediately replaced the green. Except for hurt feelings, the drivers suffered no injuries. However, all three of their cars suffered too much damage to continue and they were done for the night.

Once the three wrecked cars were towed off the track, 17 cars raced to the green flag. Seavey jumped into the lead, in the Bullet Motorsports/El Dorado Landscaped/Adco Driveline and Custom Exhaust/Jack Morgan Graphics/T&G Racing #51, at the beginning over Lewis and Bender.

Grant Sexton was fifth at the outset and moved up to fourth on lap six. Unfortunately, his race began to unravel on lap ten when he bicycled going into one and slid off the track. That resulted in a yellow flag that sent him to the back of the pack.

The lap ten restart saw Seavey at the point with Lewis, second and Bender in third. Chiaramonte assumed the fourth-place spot with Klatt in fifth. The race went four more laps before Sexton again slid off the track in the same spot bringing out another yellow. The top four was the same for the restart, but the race only got to the 15th circuit when Sexton got upside down halting the action once more. That proved to be the end of a very uncharacteristic night for the driver who leads the POWRi Southwest Lightning Series championship standings.

After the race restarted, Bender began to attack second-place Lewis and coming off turn two on the sixteenth go around, he used the outside line to race by the Pacific Northwest driver and set his sights on Seavey. However, the race would not stay green for long. For the second time in 48-hours, disaster struck for fourth place running Chiaramonte on lap 18. Tuesday at Bakersfield, he was a full straight ahead of the competition when his engine exploded in a spectacular ball of flames. This time, on the same lap and nearly the same spot on the track, the teen caught a piece of the inside berm in turn one and flipped wildly bringing out a red flag. Fortunately, he was uninjured, but his car needed major physical attention.

After the cleanup from Chiaramonte’s aeronautics, Bender hung close to Seavey for three laps, but the race long leader eventually pulled away and as the checkered waved over the field, he had an eight-length advantage over Bender. Pole sitter Lewis was third with Klatt fourth. Yucca Valley’s Jeff Dyer came all the way from 12th to finish fifth. B main winner Ferolito was the race “Hard Charger” finishing seventh after starting 17th.

With two races to go in the season, Gasper increased his point lead from 13-points to 65 over Turnbull. Greco, after his Bakersfield fiasco, recovered with a ninth-place finish and was just four-point shy of Turnbull. Dyer and Bender stayed fourth and fifth.

Fans can witness Saturday’s finale at the Placerville Speedway which is located at 100 Placerville Drive in Placerville (95667). The grandstands will open at 3:00 PM with racing at 6:30. The website for the track is at the following link https://www.placervillespeedway.com/. The office phone is (530) 344-7592.

Fans around the world who cannot attend the races, will be able to watch all four live on The Flo Racing PPV site at https://www.floracing.com/

The CLS would like to thank 2021 series sponsors Hoosier Tires, T Shirts by Timeless, TJ Forged Racing Wheels, and Walker Performance Filtration. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, please call Alex Grigoreas at (909) 437-3170.

To keep up with the CLS online, please visit the website at http://racecls.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/californialightningsprints

Bakersfield Speedway 25-Lap Main Event Finish (with starting positions)

1. Logan Seavey – Sutter, CA – 2nd

2. A.J. Bender – San Diego, CA – 4th

3. Alex Lewis – Bellingham, WA – 1st

4. Levi Klatt – Langley, BC, Canada – 6th

5. Jeff Dyer – Yucca Valley, CA – 12th

6. David Gasper – Santa Barbara, CA – 7th

7. Joseph Ferolito – Modesto, CA – 17th

8. Dakota Albright – Rutherford, CA – 16th

9. Eric Greco – Palmdale, CA – 8th

10. Brandon Leedy – Placerville, CA – 18th

11. Dominic Del Monte – Gardena, CA – 19th

12. Chris Crowder – Colorado Springs, CO – 13th

13. Greg Dennett – Fremont, CA – 14th

14. Cody Meyer – Fargo, ND – 20th

15. Braden Chiaramonte – El Cajon, CA – 5th

16. Grant Sexton – Lakeside, CA – 3rd

17. James Turnbull – Indio, CA – 15th

18 Brent Sexton – Lakeside, CA – 9th

19. Hunter Kinney – Citrus Heights, CA – 10th

20. Scott Kinney – Citrus Heights, CA – 11th

Lap Leaders: Seavey 1-25

Hard Charger: Josef Ferolito: 17th – Finish 7th

Lightning Sprint Car Series Points

1. David Gasper ® – Santa Barbara, CA – 1662

2. James Turnbull – Indio – 1597

3. Eric Greco – Palmdale, CA – 1593

4. Jeff Dyer – Yucca Valley, CA – 1487

5. A.J. Bender – San Diego, CA – 1225

6. Dominic Del Monte – Gardena, CA – 1160

7. Jon Robertson – Torrance, CA – 1046

8. Pat Kelley – Chino, CA – 871

9. Aiden Lange – Lakewood, CA – 815

10. Bobby Michnowicz – Oak Hills, CA – 807

CLS/BCRA Civil War Series Point Standings

1. Dave Gasper – CLS – 461

2. James Turnbull – CLS – 410

3. Eric Greco – CLS – 391

4. Brandon Leedy – BCRA – 372

5. Jeff Dyer – CLS – 337

6. Terry Bergstrom – BCRA – 331

7. Dominic Del Monte – CLS – 312

8. Dakota Albright – BCRA – 306

8. Bobby Michnowicz – CLS – 276

10. Aiden Lange – CLS – 235

2021 California Lightning Sprint Car Series Schedule

March 13 Bakersfield Speedway – Eric Greco

April 10 Bakersfield Speedway – Bobby Michnowicz

April 24 Merced Speedway (Wayne Albright Memorial – Round #1 of the Civil War Series with BCRA – Wingless) – James Turnbull

May 15 Bakersfield Speedway – A.J. Bender

June 5 Ventura Raceway – A.J. Bender

June 19 Keller Auto Speedway (Hanford) – Postponed due to heat.

July 3 Santa Maria Speedway – Eric Greco

July 24 Santa Maria Speedway (Wing Madness #1) Santa Maria – A.J. Bender

August 7 Merced Speedway (Civil War Series #2 with BCRA – Winged) – Dave Gasper

August 28 Ventura Raceway – Eric Greco

September 18 Bakersfield Speedway (Civil War #3 with BCRA – Winged) – Kevin Michnowicz

September 19 The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – David Gasper

October 2 Ventura Raceway – Eric Greco

October 30 Ventura Raceway – Jeff Dyer

November 16 Bakersfield Speedway (Civil War #4 with BCRA – Winged – Western States Lightning Sprint Car Championship) – A.J. Bender

November 18 Placerville Speedway Hangtown 100 – (Co sanctioned with BCRA and in companion with the USAC National Midgets)

November 19 Placerville Speedway Hangtown 100 – (Co sanctioned with BCRA and in companion with the USAC National Midgets)

November 20 Placerville Speedway Hangtown 100 – (Co sanctioned with BCRA and in companion with the USAC National Midgets)

PAST CALIFORNIA LIGHTNING SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS

1994 Tony Everhart

1995 Gary Sexton

1996 Rob Sczymczak

1997 Jon Rahe

1998 Chris Rahe

1999 Brent Sexton

2000 Greg Bragg

2001 Greg Bragg

2002 Greg Bragg

2003 David Cardey

2004 Keith Janca

2005 Johnny Bates

2006 Donny Gansen

2007 Shane Rossen

2008 Brent Sexton

2009 Stuart Hielschier Sr.

2010 Jarrett Kramer

2011 Tim Brown

2012 Bobby Michnowicz

2013 Stephen Limon

2014 Bobby Michnowicz

2015 Bobby Michnowicz

2016 Bobby Michnowicz

2017 Bobby Michnowicz

2018 Jarrett Kramer

2019 Jarrett Kramer