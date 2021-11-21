Nitro Rallycross Delivers Intense Battles and Airtight Finishes at So Cal Opener

KEVIN HANSEN TOPS TRAVIS PASTRANA IN SUPERCAR QUALIFYING;

CASPER JANSSON WINS NRX NEXT FINAL

Racing Resumes Sunday with Supercar Class Finals

(Los Angeles – November 20, 2021) Nitro Rallycross threw the Southern California round of its 2021 championship series into high gear on day one of the tour’s penultimate stop at iconic Glen Helen Raceway. The elite field of world class drivers, including Travis Pastrana (USA), Tanner Foust USA), Scott Speed (USA) and more, showcased Nitro RX’s high adrenaline action which featured 100-ft jumps, metal-on-metal passes and classic finishes, all on the series’ latest revolutionary track.

In the top Supercar class, Pastrana came out of the gate strong in the Battle Brackets qualifier and advanced through to the final, where he faced off against Kevin Hansen (SWE). While previously Pastrana had set the pace, Hansen immediately dropped the hammer, shutting the door on Pastrana and taking the inside line at the start. The pair battled throughout, with Pastrana even taking the joker lap with Hansen. Seeing an opening to make a decisive move, Pastrana passed Hansen on the inside, but shot wide. Hansen then retook the lead and held on for the win. The victory, Hansen’s second top qualifier of the series, secured pole position for the Sunday heat of his choice as well as four series points.

In another highlight from the day, Speed faced Kevin Eriksson (SWE) in round two. After Speed’s textbook start, Eriksson steadily gained ground to get side-by-side on the final lap. It was back and forth right down to the wire, with Eriksson poised to overtake Speed as they launched across the finish line, but he came up just 0.047 of a second short. Afterwards four-time X Games medalist Liam Doran (GBR) called it the best racing of the series so far.

The Supercar competition resumes on Sunday with series of heats, semifinals, and a last-chance qualifier (LCQ). Both a spot in the eight-car final as well as the opportunity to earn more championship points on the line, which is all the more crucial with only one more round remaining.

Supercar Qualifying Order (Round 4):

Finish Car # Name Nation Team 1 9 Kevin Hansen SWE Red Bull Hansen NRX Team 2 199 Travis Pastrana USA Subaru Motorsports USA 3 35 Fraser McConnell JAM Olsbergs MSE 4 41 Scott Speed USA Subaru Motorsports USA 5 13 Andreas Bakkerud NOR ZipRecruiter / Subaru Motorsports USA 6 23 Kevin Eriksson SWE Olsbergs MSE 7 16 Oliver Eriksson SWE XCITE Energy Racing 8 21 Timmy Hansen SWE Red Bull Hansen NRX Team 9 00 Steve Arpin CAN GRX Loenbro 10 33 Liam Doran GBR Monster Energy RX Cartel 11 4 Robin Larsson SWE Monster Energy RX Cartel 12 34 Tanner Foust USA Dreyer Reinbold Racing 13 81 Ronalds Baldins LAT Olsbergs MSE 14 02 Cabot Bigham USA Dreyer Reinbold Racing 15 42 Oliver Bennett GBR XCITE Energy Racing

In the NRX Next developmental class, Casper Jansson (SWE) scored his second finals victory. Late in the deciding race, Sage Karam (USA) had a prime opportunity to extend his streak of three-straight wins. But Jansson, who had steadily worked his way up the pack, seemingly came out of nowhere with a pass on the joker to move into first. Karam then fought off mechanical issues to hold on to third place with George Megennis (USA) finishing second.

NRX Next Final (Round 7):

Finish Car # Name Nation Team 1 36 Casper Jansson SWE Enlunds Motorsport 2 9 George Megennis USA #YellowSquad 3 24 Sage Karam USA Dreyer Reinbold Racing 4 21 Conner Martell USA 5 99 Eric Gordon USA Bak 40 Motorsport 6 60 Martin Enlund SWE Enlunds Motorsport 7 55 Lane Vacala USA Dreyer Reinbold Racing 8 05 Kyle Schwartz USA STS RX

More Supercar and NRX Next action is on deck Sunday at Glen Helen Raceway, a premier off-road racing destination and home of the AMA 125/250 MX Nationals, the Off-Road Winter Series and the National MX track.

To experience Nitro RX’s high-flying action in person, tickets can be purchased at https://www.nitrorallycross.com/calendar. Fans can also watch live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on YouTube worldwide.

2021 NITRO RALLYCROSS SCHEDULE

Sept. 24-25 // Utah Motorsports Campus // Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 2-3 // ERX Motor Park // Minneapolis, Minnesota

Nov. 13-14 // Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park // Phoenix, Arizona

Nov. 20-21 // Glen Helen Raceway // Southern California

Dec. 4-5 // The FIRM // North Florida

MEDIA ASSETS:

