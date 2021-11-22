Toni Bou Wins 30th Consecutive World Championship Title

15 consecutive titles in both FIM Trial World Championship and X Trial World Championship

TOKYO, Nov 22, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – Repsol Honda Team rider Toni Bou has won his 15th consecutive FIM(1) X-Trial World Championship at the final round in Barcelona on November 21. With his 15 consecutive victories in the FIM Trial World Championship, Toni Bou has won an unprecedented 30 consecutive world championship titles.

Toni Bou is a HRC (Honda Racing Corporation) contract rider racing for Honda’s factory team(2) Repsol Honda Team. This season’s X-Trial was contested over two rounds, the schedule being shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic. After winning the opening round in Andorra on November 7, Bou secured his 15th X-Trial World Championship title by winning the Barcelona round as well.

The non-speed Trial competition is contested by riders overcoming obstacles to reach the goal on their bike, without touching the ground with their feet as much as possible. The two Trial world championships are X-Trial (or indoor trials), contested over a man-made course set up in a stadium with a glamorous atmosphere, and Trials, a dynamic category held between May and September at outdoor venues taking advantage of natural terrain.

Toni Bou | Repsol Honda Team

“Luckily, the mistake in section one just after the start made me get into the trial. From then on, I knew that I had a tough heat with Adam in the same group and I had to do really well. It was another great night at the Palau Sant Jordi. I am very happy and grateful to everyone who has helped me. We’ve worked very hard, we’ve done things very well and that’s the only way to do it. We have long since surpassed our limits, we are living a dream and to have reached 30 consecutive titles is a great achievement. I also want to congratulate Gabriel Marcelli, because he deserved his second place. He works very hard and is a strong rider. He has been doing really well for quite a while now.”

(1) FIM: Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme

(2) Factory team: Racing team managed by the bike manufacturer. For Honda, Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) manages its factory teams.

News URL: https://www.acnnewswire.com/press-release/english/71223/