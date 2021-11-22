Search
Travis Pastrana Scores Second Straight Nitro Rallycross Win in SoCal Finale

By Official Release
PASTRANA LEADS SUBARU SWEEP, WITH SCOTT SPEED AND

ANDREAS BAKKERUD ROUNDING OUT SUPERCAR PODIUM

Nitro RX Championship to Be Decided at North Florida’s The FIRM

December 4-5; Tickets Available Here

(Los Angeles – November 21, 2021) Travis Pastrana (USA)repeated his Supercar victory at the Southern California stop of Nitro Rallycross’ 2021 championship series. After raising the first-place trophy in Phoenix last weekend, Pastrana triumphed again at Glen Helen Raceway on Sunday, leading a podium sweep with his Subaru Motorsports USA teammates Scott Speed (USA) and Andreas Bakkerud (NOR). Pastrana’s win shakes up the Nitro RX Championship standings, with Speed and Timmy Hansen (SWE) now aiming to catch him with only one more round left.

Pastrana and Speed wasted no time getting down to business, winning their first heats of the day to secure their slots in the final. Bakkerud then punched his ticket in the semifinal round, beating out Tanner Foust (USA) and Kevin Hansen (SWE) to advance.

In the final, Pastrana quickly shot off the starting line to take the inside line and grab the lead. Pastrana, Speed and Bakkerud then held off strong challenges from Kevin Eriksson (SWE), Timmy Hansen and Steve Arpin (CAN) to score the Subaru podium lockout.

For Pastrana, not only was taking the win at Glen Helen special given his motocross history, it was also crucial for his Nitro RX Championship hopes. “This was a must-win for me. With so much tarmac in the last round, I had to win here. I’m just so proud of the team.” He also noted, “This may have been a pretty simple track for what we have planned for Nitro Rallycross, but it made for some awesome racing. I’m just so pumped to have won this!”

After high-fiving the throng of fans that had gathered at the track fence to celebrate his victory, Pastrana noted the bigger goals he has for Nitro RX. “At the end of the day, I want the best racing, I want the best drivers and I want the most competitive field. I appreciate all of the drivers for joining this. Aside from wanting to win, everyone’s been having a lot of fun and that has been awesome.”

Supercar Final (Southern California):

FinishCar #NameNationTeam
1199Travis PastranaUSASubaru Motorsports USA
241Scott SpeedUSASubaru Motorsports USA
313Andreas BakkerudNORZipRecruiter/ Subaru Motorsports USA
423Kevin ErikssonSWEOlsbergs MSE
521Timmy HansenSWERed Bull Hansen NRX Team
600Steve ArpinCANGRX Loenbro
781Ronalds BaldinsLATOlsbergs MSE
804Robin LarssonSWEMonster Energy RX Cartel

After his back-to-back wins, Pastrana climbs into first place in the Nitro RX Championship standings. Speed also moves up into second. Timmy Hansen, who had held the series lead since the first round, remains in striking distance in third while his brother Kevincurrently sits just outside the podium in fourth. With just one more round to go, the pressure is on to score valuable series points.

Supercar Championship Standings:

PositionNameNationTeamSalt Lake CityMinn.PhoenixSo CalTotal
1Travis PastranaUSASubaru Motorsports USA25+345+250+450+3182
2Scott SpeedUSASubaru Motorsports USA30+450+340+145+2175
3Timmy HansenSWERed Bull Hansen NRX Team50+135+145+230+1165
4Kevin HansenSWERed Bull Hansen NRX Team40+140+420+10+4110
5Steve ArpinCANGRX Loenbro45+210+215+325102
6Andreas BakkerudNORSubaru Motorsports USA102040+171
7Fraser McConnellJAMOlsbergs MSE35+230+10+10+271
8Tanner FoustUSADreyer Reinbold Racing15+1152556
9Robin LarssonSWEMonster Energy RX Cartel25+10+11542
10Kevin ErikssonSWEOlsbergs MSE0+235+138
11Kyle BuschUSA 3535
12Cabot BighamUSADreyer Reinbold Racing3030
13Oliver ErikssonSWEOlsbergs MSE2050+126
14Ronalds BaldinsLATOlsbergs MSE2020
15Oliver BennettGBRXCITE Energy Racing0+11
15Liam DoranGBRMonster Energy RX Cartel0+11

In the final of the NRX Next developmental class, Casper Jansson (SWE) doubled down as well, taking the checkered flag in back-to-back finals. It also marks his third win, overall. Sage Karam (USA) finished in second place, reaching the top three for the sixth time, while Martin Enlund (SWE) returned to the podium for the first time since round two in Minneapolis.

NRX Next Final (Round 8):

FinishCar #NameNationTeam
136Casper JanssonSWEEnlunds Motorsport
224Sage KaramUSADreyer Reinbold Racing
360Martin EnlundSWEEnlunds Motorsport
455Lane VacalaUSADreyer Reinbold Racing
521Conner MartellUSA 
699Eric GordonUSABak 40 Motorsport
79George MegennisUSA#YellowSquad
805Kyle SchwartzUSASTS RX

Jansson’s big weekend now puts him in first place in the NRX Next Championship standings, with Enlund and Karam currently in second and third.

NRX Next Championship Standings:

PositionNameNationTeamRC1RC2RC3RC4RC5RC6RC7RC8Total
1Casper JanssonSWEEnlunds Motorsport5040452520405050320
2Martin EnlundSWEEnlunds Motorsport4545504530252540305
3Sage KaramUSADreyer Reinbold Racing30205050504045285
4George MegennisUSA#YellowSquad2550302045454520280
5Lane VacalaUSADreyer Reinbold Racing4035354035352035275
6Eric GordonUSABak 40 Motorsport3525254525203025220
7Conner MartellUSA 40303530135
8John HoltgerUSAJohn Holtger403070
9Simon OlofssonSWEDreyer Reinbold Racing302050
10Kyle SchwartzUSASTS RX151530

The battle for the inaugural Nitro RX championship now comes down to the final round December 4 and 5 at North Florida’s The FIRM. Florida International Rally and Motorsports park is a multi-faceted motorsports facility, one of the most unique and diverse in North America. Now it will host Nitro RX’s world class driver field as they take on its latest revolutionary course.

To experience Nitro RX’s high-flying action in person, tickets can be purchased at https://www.nitrorallycross.com/calendar. Fans can also watch live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on YouTube worldwide.

2021 NITRO RALLYCROSS SCHEDULE

Sept. 24-25 // Utah Motorsports Campus // Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 2-3 // ERX Motor Park // Minneapolis, Minnesota

Nov. 13-14 // Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park // Phoenix, Arizona

Nov. 20-21 // Glen Helen Raceway // Southern California

Dec. 4-5 // The FIRM // North Florida

MEDIA ASSETS:

Photo assets available here

Video asset available here

ABOUT NITRO RALLYCROSS

Launched in 2018 by motorsports icon Travis Pastrana and the innovators of Nitro Circus, Nitro Rallycross has revolutionized motorsport. With innovative purpose-built courses, banked turns inspired by the wide-open action of Supercross and short-form, head-to-head competition, Nitro Rallycross creates high-impact, thrill-packed racing. NRX’s custom-built permanent tracks – featuring the biggest jumps seen in motorsports – create unrivaled racing excitement. The full-throttle competition is now set to go global, as Nitro Rallycross expands into a full standalone championship series. Looking ahead to 2022, NRX will also add an electric Supercar circuit featuring the all-new FC1-X, the most powerful Rallycross vehicle ever built. For more information, visit NitroRallycross.com.

Nitro Rallycross is part of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment. Thrill One is a next-generation content company that lives at the nexus of sports, entertainment and lifestyle, combining the resources of Nitro Circus, Street League Skateboarding, Nitro Rallycross and Thrill One Media. A multi-media platform founded in 2020, Thrill One is dedicated to creating mind-blowing action sports events and original content, fueled by the most daring athletes, talent and brands in thrill-based entertainment. It also boasts one of the largest aggregate social audiences in action sports, with more than 40 million followers across its multiple brand pages and channels. Visit thrillone.com/ for additional information.



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

More articles

