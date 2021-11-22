Travis Pastrana Scores Second Straight Nitro Rallycross Win in SoCal Finale

PASTRANA LEADS SUBARU SWEEP, WITH SCOTT SPEED AND

ANDREAS BAKKERUD ROUNDING OUT SUPERCAR PODIUM

Nitro RX Championship to Be Decided at North Florida’s The FIRM

December 4-5; Tickets Available Here

(Los Angeles – November 21, 2021) Travis Pastrana (USA)repeated his Supercar victory at the Southern California stop of Nitro Rallycross’ 2021 championship series. After raising the first-place trophy in Phoenix last weekend, Pastrana triumphed again at Glen Helen Raceway on Sunday, leading a podium sweep with his Subaru Motorsports USA teammates Scott Speed (USA) and Andreas Bakkerud (NOR). Pastrana’s win shakes up the Nitro RX Championship standings, with Speed and Timmy Hansen (SWE) now aiming to catch him with only one more round left.

Pastrana and Speed wasted no time getting down to business, winning their first heats of the day to secure their slots in the final. Bakkerud then punched his ticket in the semifinal round, beating out Tanner Foust (USA) and Kevin Hansen (SWE) to advance.

In the final, Pastrana quickly shot off the starting line to take the inside line and grab the lead. Pastrana, Speed and Bakkerud then held off strong challenges from Kevin Eriksson (SWE), Timmy Hansen and Steve Arpin (CAN) to score the Subaru podium lockout.

For Pastrana, not only was taking the win at Glen Helen special given his motocross history, it was also crucial for his Nitro RX Championship hopes. “This was a must-win for me. With so much tarmac in the last round, I had to win here. I’m just so proud of the team.” He also noted, “This may have been a pretty simple track for what we have planned for Nitro Rallycross, but it made for some awesome racing. I’m just so pumped to have won this!”

After high-fiving the throng of fans that had gathered at the track fence to celebrate his victory, Pastrana noted the bigger goals he has for Nitro RX. “At the end of the day, I want the best racing, I want the best drivers and I want the most competitive field. I appreciate all of the drivers for joining this. Aside from wanting to win, everyone’s been having a lot of fun and that has been awesome.”

Supercar Final (Southern California):

Finish Car # Name Nation Team 1 199 Travis Pastrana USA Subaru Motorsports USA 2 41 Scott Speed USA Subaru Motorsports USA 3 13 Andreas Bakkerud NOR ZipRecruiter/ Subaru Motorsports USA 4 23 Kevin Eriksson SWE Olsbergs MSE 5 21 Timmy Hansen SWE Red Bull Hansen NRX Team 6 00 Steve Arpin CAN GRX Loenbro 7 81 Ronalds Baldins LAT Olsbergs MSE 8 04 Robin Larsson SWE Monster Energy RX Cartel

After his back-to-back wins, Pastrana climbs into first place in the Nitro RX Championship standings. Speed also moves up into second. Timmy Hansen, who had held the series lead since the first round, remains in striking distance in third while his brother Kevincurrently sits just outside the podium in fourth. With just one more round to go, the pressure is on to score valuable series points.

Supercar Championship Standings:

Position Name Nation Team Salt Lake City Minn. Phoenix So Cal Total 1 Travis Pastrana USA Subaru Motorsports USA 25+3 45+2 50+4 50+3 182 2 Scott Speed USA Subaru Motorsports USA 30+4 50+3 40+1 45+2 175 3 Timmy Hansen SWE Red Bull Hansen NRX Team 50+1 35+1 45+2 30+1 165 4 Kevin Hansen SWE Red Bull Hansen NRX Team 40+1 40+4 20+1 0+4 110 5 Steve Arpin CAN GRX Loenbro 45+2 10+2 15+3 25 102 6 Andreas Bakkerud NOR Subaru Motorsports USA 10 20 – 40+1 71 7 Fraser McConnell JAM Olsbergs MSE 35+2 30+1 0+1 0+2 71 8 Tanner Foust USA Dreyer Reinbold Racing 15+1 15 25 – 56 9 Robin Larsson SWE Monster Energy RX Cartel – 25+1 0+1 15 42 10 Kevin Eriksson SWE Olsbergs MSE – – 0+2 35+1 38 11 Kyle Busch USA – – 35 – 35 12 Cabot Bigham USA Dreyer Reinbold Racing – – 30 – 30 13 Oliver Eriksson SWE Olsbergs MSE 20 5 – 0+1 26 14 Ronalds Baldins LAT Olsbergs MSE – – – 20 20 15 Oliver Bennett GBR XCITE Energy Racing 0+1 – – – 1 15 Liam Doran GBR Monster Energy RX Cartel – 0+1 – – 1

In the final of the NRX Next developmental class, Casper Jansson (SWE) doubled down as well, taking the checkered flag in back-to-back finals. It also marks his third win, overall. Sage Karam (USA) finished in second place, reaching the top three for the sixth time, while Martin Enlund (SWE) returned to the podium for the first time since round two in Minneapolis.

NRX Next Final (Round 8):

Finish Car # Name Nation Team 1 36 Casper Jansson SWE Enlunds Motorsport 2 24 Sage Karam USA Dreyer Reinbold Racing 3 60 Martin Enlund SWE Enlunds Motorsport 4 55 Lane Vacala USA Dreyer Reinbold Racing 5 21 Conner Martell USA 6 99 Eric Gordon USA Bak 40 Motorsport 7 9 George Megennis USA #YellowSquad 8 05 Kyle Schwartz USA STS RX

Jansson’s big weekend now puts him in first place in the NRX Next Championship standings, with Enlund and Karam currently in second and third.

NRX Next Championship Standings:

Position Name Nation Team RC1 RC2 RC3 RC4 RC5 RC6 RC7 RC8 Total 1 Casper Jansson SWE Enlunds Motorsport 50 40 45 25 20 40 50 50 320 2 Martin Enlund SWE Enlunds Motorsport 45 45 50 45 30 25 25 40 305 3 Sage Karam USA Dreyer Reinbold Racing – 30 20 50 50 50 40 45 285 4 George Megennis USA #YellowSquad 25 50 30 20 45 45 45 20 280 5 Lane Vacala USA Dreyer Reinbold Racing 40 35 35 40 35 35 20 35 275 6 Eric Gordon USA Bak 40 Motorsport 35 25 25 45 25 20 30 25 220 7 Conner Martell USA – – – – 40 30 35 30 135 8 John Holtger USA John Holtger – – 40 30 – – – – 70 9 Simon Olofsson SWE Dreyer Reinbold Racing 30 20 – – – – – – 50 10 Kyle Schwartz USA STS RX – – – – – – 15 15 30

The battle for the inaugural Nitro RX championship now comes down to the final round December 4 and 5 at North Florida’s The FIRM. Florida International Rally and Motorsports park is a multi-faceted motorsports facility, one of the most unique and diverse in North America. Now it will host Nitro RX’s world class driver field as they take on its latest revolutionary course.

To experience Nitro RX’s high-flying action in person, tickets can be purchased at https://www.nitrorallycross.com/calendar. Fans can also watch live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on YouTube worldwide.

2021 NITRO RALLYCROSS SCHEDULE

Sept. 24-25 // Utah Motorsports Campus // Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 2-3 // ERX Motor Park // Minneapolis, Minnesota

Nov. 13-14 // Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park // Phoenix, Arizona

Nov. 20-21 // Glen Helen Raceway // Southern California

Dec. 4-5 // The FIRM // North Florida

