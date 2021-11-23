LATEST NEWS ON PPB MOTORSPORTS AND RACE CAR TRADE SHOW SET FOR JANUARY 21-2

PENN NATIONAL SPEEDWAY REUNION TO BE FEATURED AS PART OF PIONEER POLE BUILDINGS 37TH ANNUAL MOTORSPORTS RACE CAR AND TRADE SHOW

OAKS, PA NOVEMBER 22, 2021. . . Penn National Speedway, once one of the most successful short tracks, will be remembered at the Pioneer Pole Buildings 37th annual Motorsports Race Car and Trade Show presented by Sunoco Race Fuels and Distributed by Insinger Performance.

The two-day 2022 event returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA for a 12th year on Friday and Saturday, January 21-22.

The PPB Motorsports show will again offer attendees the opportunity to see up close over 200 race cars of all types spread across the thousands of feet of show space. Everything imaginable in motorsports for racers and fans will be on exhibit in a new show format taking into consideration the new two day schedule.

Speedway and race organizations often release new schedules at the show and make special announcements. Many, many well-known figures in the sport will be in attendance.

Sure to be an attention getter is the Penn National Speedway Reunion which will feature many of the top racers that performed at the one half mile dirt oval that was located in Grantville, PA.

The state-of-the-art facility was shuttered in November, 1996 after just 25 years of operation. The flat dirt track was constructed on the grounds of the one-mile Penn National Race Course where horse racing was featured. The speedway was designed and built by Reading Fairgrounds promoter Lindy Vicari.

The speedway was forced to close when promoter Rick Carlino was informed by the RSCC that they would be changing the scheduling of their horse racing events and auto racing could not be fit into the schedule. After the track was closed the Hollywood Casino was built on the property.

Motorsports attendees will have the opportunity to see cars from many of the divisions that raced at Penn National which will be on display and meet many participants from the Modifieds, Sprints and Super Sportsman classes

The Reading Fairgrounds Speedway Historical Society will be assisting with putting the reunion together and they will have their own display available elsewhere in the show.

A Penn National special colorful collector’s autograph card will be available. Interviews will take place featuring drivers and other well-known personalities during the two days of activities.

Aqua-Duck Water Transport is also returning as sponsor of the always popular Ms. Motorsports Pageant which will be held on Friday evening.

“The 37th annual show, featuring a new floor layout, is already building to be another huge success. As the show returns after a one year Covid-19 cancelation it appears the popularity of the show might never be bigger, attendees just never know what or who they might find while wandering the show aisles,” said Sammons.

Show hours will run 2-9 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Exhibitors from the 2020 show had a grace period to enlarge and or move their space to a new location. Same is now open to new exhibitors on a first come, first served basis. All the information that exhibitors will need is available on line at motorsportstradeshow.com, by sending an email to Danny Sammons at danny@aarn.com or by calling the show office at 609-888-3618.

After the show the fun will continue, as it has in the past, at the nearby Crowne Plaza in King of Prussia. A special room rate of $98 is available and reservations can be made by phoning 610.265.7500 and asking for the special rate or using the web-link at motorsportstradeshow.com. A special post-event party will be held on Friday night with a popular DJ and beer specials being offered.

“The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks continues to be a great location in the center of the northeast motorsports world right in the suburbs of Philadelphia,” said Sammons. “It’s easy in and easy out with plenty of Free parking surrounding the Expo Center.

Show information can be had at the show website www.motorsportstradeshow.com.