Country Music Star Jake Owen to Perform at NASCAR Awards Show

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Nov. 30, 2021) – It wouldn’t be a proper Nashville party without a country music megastar gracing the stage.

Multiplatinum-selling entertainer Jake Owen will perform during the NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration event this Thursday, Dec. 2 in downtown Nashville.

Before all the accolades honoring the 2021 NASCAR season, Owen will open the show at the Music City Center with a live performance of his latest hit single, “Best Thing Since Backroads.”

The Florida native is no stranger to NASCAR, having performed the pre-race concert before the 2019 DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Fans can tune in to watch the 2021 NASCAR Awards, including Owen’s performance, when it airs Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. In addition to the Cup Series champion, NASCAR will honor the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series champions in the largest awards show to date.

For more information on Champion’s Week, please visit www.nascar.com/championsweek.

