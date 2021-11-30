Polaris Returns as Supporting Sponsor of 2021 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400

All-new RZR lineup on display at Mint 400 Off-Road Festival

Defending manufacturer winners of the Great American Off-Road Race return as sponsor once again

Branden Sims and Jacob Carver led Polaris to 1-2 finish in UTV Pro Turbo in 2020

See the new 2022 Polaris lineup at the Mint 400 Off-Road Festival!

Polaris will return once again as a supporting sponsor of the BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 in 2021, Mint 400 officials announced today. The prominent brand of UTVs will once again be represented heavily on the event entry list with countless competitors from Pro to youth classes, while the latest and greatest Polaris vehicles will also be on display at this year’s Mint 400 Off-Road Festival.

“Polaris has been a longtime supporter of the Mint 400, and we’re looking forward to welcoming them back for our 2021 edition,” said Mint 400 CEO Matt Martelli. “Polaris drivers dominated last year’s race, and between another stellar lineup of competitors and an exciting new 2022 product line for consumers, we’re greatly looking forward to seeing what the Polaris team has up its sleeve for this year’s race and Off-Road Festival!”

When the dust settled on last year’s Great American Off-Road Race, Polaris vehicles had taken home the lion’s share of hardware. The final results included a 1-2 in the UTV Pro Turbo class for Branden Sims and Jacob Carver, while Adrian Orellana, Kaden Wells, and Joe Bolton swept the UTV Pro NA podium. In the youth divisions, many of the sport’s future stars took to the short course in Mini Mint 400 action, wheeling their Polaris RZRs to some of the first trophies in what are sure to be illustrious off-road racing careers.

Polaris continues to push boundaries in off-road with the all-new RZR Turbo R and RZR Pro R. Delivering next level power, strength and control right from the factory, the RZR Turbo R provides thrilling turbo-charged acceleration, maximum maneverability and control and is built with rugged components to withstand the roughest terrain. Built for the most demanding drivers, RZR Pro R leads the way in power, strength and control; it puts you in charge of the biggest factory engine ever dropped into a side-by-side and gives you the confidence and control to make the most of it.

The Mint 400 has held the title of the toughest, most spectacular off-road race in North America since 1968 when it was first run. Initially, the race was a public relations event promoting the Mint Hotel’s annual deer hunt. but what started out as a hotel promotion soon grew into a legitimate desert race. Since its 2008 revival, “The Great American Off-Road Race” has only gotten bigger and more prestigious, and deeper fields every year only make it tougher to win.

This year’s BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 will take place from December 1-5 in Las Vegas. More information on the event for racers and spectators is available at TheMint400.com, or follow the event on Facebook and Instagram. For more information on Polaris, visit www.polaris.com.

About The Mint 400

The Mint 400 is the oldest and most prestigious off-road race in America, and is held each March in the treacherous foothills of Sin City. The multi-day event features a massive vehicle parade down the world famous Las Vegas Strip, a two day festival on historic Fremont Street, and two days of grueling off-road racing on a desolate and punishing 400-mile racecourse. Nearly 65,000 off-road and recreational enthusiasts come to watch 500 race teams in 50+ classes from 25 different states and 15 different countries go door to door, while the Livestream coverage is beamed to over 800,000 viewers worldwide. No other off road race allows fans the thrilling experience of watching the top off-road race teams from around the world battle for fame and glory, in a festival setting – complete with a luxury VIP section. The Mint 400 is “The Great American Off-Road Race”!