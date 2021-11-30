South Boston Speedway adds vintage East Coast Flathead Fords to 2022 schedule making August a full month celebration of track’s 65th anniversary

By Joe Chandler

Director, Public Relations

South Boston Speedway

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (Nov. 30, 2021) — South Boston Speedway will celebrate its 65th anniversary in 2022 with August being a full 65th anniversary month that will include a pair of vintage racing events that will take race fans back to some of racing’s early days.

The regional touring Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club will hold races for its Late Model Sportsman and Modified divisions at South Boston Speedway on Saturday night, August 6 as an added feature to the track’s regularly scheduled NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event.

That event will mark the second scheduled appearance for the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club at South Boston Speedway for the 2022 season. The Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club will also appear at “America’s Hometown Track” on Saturday night, April 30 as part of the Sentara Healthcare American Sprint Car Weekend that will feature the Must-See Racing winged 410 sprint cars and the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Cars.

The Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club is one of the most respected vintage racing clubs on the East Coast. The club features owners and drivers competing with vintage Modified and Late Model Sportsman cars from the 1950s to the 1980s.

On Saturday night, August 20 the competitors of the East Coast Flathead Ford Racing Association, a flathead Ford racing club that was organized in Virginia in the 1980s will hold a race at South Boston Speedway as an added event to the night’s scheduled NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event. The addition of the of the event for the East Coast Flathead Ford Racing Association makes August a full month of celebration of South Boston Speedway’s 65th anniversary season.

The East Coast Flathead Ford Racing Association features flathead Ford V8 racing engines and cars. It is comprised of a group of owners and drivers of antique Ford race cars that show and race the antique cars at speedways in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

The club is dedicated to preserving the history of the famed Ford flathead V8 engine used by Ford for stock car racing in 1932 to 1948 Ford automobiles.

For people looking for Christmas gift ideas, South Boston Speedway has gift certificates on sale for all of its regular 2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series events. The gift certificates are priced at $10 each.

Gift certificates do not include the track’s special events – the SMART Modified Tour event, the new event for winged 410-sprint cars, the 200-lap Late Model Stock Car Division event in July and the CARS Tour event in October – and cannot be used for those events.

Gift certificates are on sale online on the South Boston Speedway website www.southbostonspeedway.com. They may also be ordered by phone by calling the speedway office at 434-572-4947 during normal office hours.

With the speedway’s move to an online ticketing system this year persons ordering gift certificates will be mailed a paper certificate to use as a gift. In January, the speedway will send tickets to be used in place of the gift certificates to scan in at the gate.

The latest news and information about South Boston Speedway can be found on the South Boston Speedway website and through the speedway’s social media channels.