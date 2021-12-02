Gateway Dirt Nationals and Niece Motorsports Announce “Win & You’re In”

WINNER OF SATURDAY NIGHT SUPER LATE MODEL FEATURE TO WIN TRUCK RIDE

ST. LOUIS, MO. — Gateway Dirt is back on December 2-4 and the event has big news ahead of this weekend’s spectacle inside of the Dome at America’s Center. The Gateway Dirt Nationals has teamed up with NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Team, Niece Motorsports, to present a once in a lifetime opportunity.

The winner of Saturday night’s Super Late Model feature will not only win the race’s $30,000 prize, but on top of that, one lucky driver will also be awarded the driver’s seat of a Niece Motorsports Chevrolet at Knoxville on June 18th, 2022, when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series makes its stop in Knoxville, Iowa.

The “WIN & YOU’RE IN” program offers a unique opportunity for some of the country’s best grassroots racers. Niece Motorsports takes great pride in being a team of “racers” and the “WIN & YOU’RE IN” program is a clear example of giving back to grassroots racing.

“So many of us at this organization cut our teeth in racing at dirt tracks,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “I truly believe that these drivers are some of the most talented in the country, so we’re excited to give someone another platform to showcase their abilities.”

Gateway Dirt Nationals promoter Cody Sommer is well known for unique promotions and feels this is something that continues to set this event apart from the industry.

“When we sat down and put this together it really got me excited to think about it,” said Sommer. “Imagine if Tyler Carpenter would have won this in 2019; this opportunity for that grassroots-level racer is truly once in a lifetime and it just feels great to be a part of something like this for this year’s event.”

The event takes place Thursday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Dome at America’s Center in Downtown St. Louis, MO. Tickets are available at www.GatewayDirt.com and those not attending can stream it LIVE at www.FLORacing.com.

#GatewayDirt #DirtInDecember #NASCAR #WinAndYoureIn

About Gateway Dirt Nationals:

For more information regarding the Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts, please visit the event website at GatewayDirt.com or call 314-786-2636. Follow along on social media for the latest details and announcements regarding the event via Twitter @GatewayDirt or Facebook.com/GatewayDirt

www.GatewayDirt.com

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.