RFK Racing – WGI Advance

Watkins Glen Event Info:

Date: Sunday, May 10th

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Watkins Glen, New York

Format: 100 Laps, 220.5 Miles, Stages: 20-50-100

TV:

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 1:00 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 2:10 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Chris Buescher earned his sixth career Cup Series win in 2024’s Watkins Glen race, which marked the 143rd Cup win for Jack Roush and sixth under the RFK banner.

Buescher led 19 laps and passed Shane van Gisbergen on the final lap in the carousel to secure the dramatic victory.

Jack Roush has seven wins all-time at The Glen, with four coming in the NASCAR Cup Series.

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: Modelo

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: BuildSubmarines.com

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: Mohawk

Keselowski at Watkins Glen

Starts: 15

Wins: —

Top-10s: 6

Poles: 1 (2021)

Watkins Glen stands as Keselowski’s best road course statistically with a 13.8 average finish in 15 starts.

Keselowski has an average starting position of 13.6 at The Glen with six starts inside the top-10, and one pole in 2021.

He also made 10 Xfinity Series starts at WGI with one win (2013) and nine top-10s.

Buescher at Watkins Glen

Starts: 10

Wins: 1 (2024)

Top-10s: 4

Poles: —

Buescher lines up for his 11th Cup start at The Glen this weekend and enters as the defending race winner following 2024’s victory.

He has top-10 finishes in each of the last races at WGI, and carries an average finish of 14.8.

His best qualifying effort also came four summers ago (P7), as he has a 19th average starting position overall.

Buescher also made a pair of Xfinity starts at WGI in 2014-15, earning a third-place finish in 2015.

Preece at Watkins Glen

Starts: 5

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Preece is set for his sixth Cup start at Watkins Glen this weekend, where he posted a career-best finish of ninth at the track in 2024.

He holds a 24th average starting position at the Glen across his five starts.

Preece has also made three NXS starts at WGI, finishing fourth in 2018 while driving for JGR after starting eighth.

RFK Historically at Watkins Glen

Cup Wins: 4 (Mark Martin, 1993, 1994, 1995; Chris Buescher, 2024)

There’s Nothing You Can’t Do, Now, You’re in New York: In 113 NCS starts at WGI, RFK has four wins, 24 top-five and 44 top-10 finishes along with four poles. Three of the four RFK victories came with former driver and NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin (1993, 1994, 1995), while Buescher won the most recent event at Watkins Glen in 2024.

Top of the List, King of the Hill: Martin secured three-straight wins for RFK at the famed New York road course from 1993-95. He started on the pole for each of the three races and led a combined 183 laps during the three-year streak.

Tale of the Tape – Road Courses: In 272 road course starts all-time in the NCS, Jack Roush’s Fords have won six races and tallied 43 top-five and 94 top-10 finishes, along with six poles. In those 266 starts, an RFK Ford has led 645 laps for an average finish of 17.3.

Buescher, Graves Former Road Course Winners: In Buescher’s first full-time Xfinity season in 2014, he and Graves found victory lane at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in August, after leading 25 laps that day in the No. 60 entry for Roush. Last season, Buescher led 19 laps and fought off Shane van Gisbergen at Watkins Glen to secure the sixth victory under the RFK banner (since 2022) and 143rd overall for Jack Roush in NASCAR Cup Series action.

RFK Watkins Glen Wins

1993 Martin Cup

1994 Martin Cup

1995 Martin Cup

1998 Ruttman Truck

2000 Biffle Truck

2012 Edwards NXS

2024 Buescher Cup

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Texas: RFK Racing brought speed to Texas Motor Speedway, pairing a sharp strategy with strong execution to put all three Ford Mustang Dark Horses in the mix. Chris Buescher rolled off third and stayed a threat all afternoon, taking a late gamble for the win before sealing a fifth-place finish, while Brad Keselowski battled forward from deep in the field, led laps, and used two-tire calls to charge to 13th. Ryan Preece continued the team’s momentum with savvy pit decisions and a late surge to bring the No. 60 home 14th, giving RFK three solid finishes and valuable points in the playoff chase.

Points Standings: Buescher: 5th, Keselowski: 9th, Preece: 12th