7 Ways to Ensure your Car Stays in Top Shape All Year

We all need to do what we can to keep our vehicles in tip-top running order, but it’s often the simplest tasks that are often neglected. For example, according to some estimates, as many as 18% of all vehicles have low brake fluids and other fluids.

While it’s easy to neglect proper car maintenance, you’re potentially compromising your safety. With proper maintenance, you’ll keep your car running smoothly, and it also saves you time and money in potential downtime and repair costs. Proper maintenance will also help to increase your fuel economy and will keep your car running a lot longer than without it.

Here are some of the ways to keep your vehicle in top shape all year.

Check & Change the Fluids

You can effectively prevent wear and tear by making sure that you carry out regular oil changes and check all your fluids to ensure they are at the appropriate levels. When you’re checking your fluids, you can also gauge the overall health of your vehicle. You may be able to discover potential issues and mitigate them before they become more severe.

In addition to changing your oil every 5,000 or 7,500 miles, you should change your transmission fluids every 30,000 miles. Check your coolants a few times every year and change the coolant levels every 2 to 3 years. It’s so important to make sure that all your fluid levels are properly maintained and changed.

Inspect the windows

Car glass is a safety and protective feature of your vehicle, so you need to be sure that it is undamaged. You should check your car windshield, all side windows, and the rear window and look for chips, breaks, cracks, scratches, or holes in the glass.

A glass repair shop will quickly fix the glass if you find any problems. In some cases, you might be able to repair the crack or prevent the scratch from getting worse. Even if you do need a complete glass replacement, you can usually rely on your car insurance to cover the cost.

Wash Your Car

When you keep your car vacuumed and clean, your vehicle will look great and last longer. Use the automatic car wash at your local gas station when you fill up your car tank. It’s a convenient way to keep your car fueled along with clean and sparkling at the same time.

When you regularly vacuum your car, you can keep the dirt and grime from working into the carpet and seats. Regular washes prevent long-term damage from sap and other damaging substances. When you clean and deodorize your car, you’ll be more comfortable when you drive. You can also wipe down the dash and leather seats with protective products to shield them from the sun.

Apply Wax

Wax is another way to protect your car and keep it in tip-top shape. It keeps your paint in good condition and helps to prevent cosmetic damage to your car’s body. We usually recommend that you wax anywhere from once every six months to once a year. But you can wax every three months if you prefer.

Change Your Tires & Keep Them Properly Inflated

Regularly examine your tire treads with a depth gauge to determine your tires’ level of wear and tear. Proper tire maintenance and care are safety concerns. You’ll need to change your tires as needed and also ensure that they are properly inflated.

As part of your tire check, you should check your belts and battery to ensure they don’t need to be replaced. You can make these maintenance items part of the checklist when you take your car in for regular maintenance to your mechanic as well.

Protect Your Car from the Weather

When it’s cold outside, start your car and let the engine warm up before driving. This will only take a few minutes out of your day, but it can help to protect your car engine from any damage and keep your car running strong.

If possible, park in the shade or inside a structure, such as a garage to protect your vehicle from damage and the elements. If you protect your car from the effects of UV and hot or cold weather, you will have a lot less damage to the interior and exterior of your car.

Maintain Insurance

There are many simple solutions for keeping your car in top shape throughout the year, but the easiest one is to make sure you’ve got appropriate car insurance for your needs. It’s easy to compare car insurance rates and find the one that fits into your budget. It’s also the best way to protect the investment that you already made in your car.

Car maintenance is easy, and it just takes a bit of time and commitment to a regular schedule. The benefits can outweigh any inconvenience when you know that your car is safe, comfortable, and secure. Better yet, it should continue to run, rain or shine, and be the reliable car that will take you to the places you want to go, when you want to go.